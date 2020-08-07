Watch now: Jake Hansen is the man in the middle for the Illinois football team

CHAMPAIGN — The worst-kept secret in Champaign was finally announced on Thursday.
For months in Zoom meetings with local media, Jake Hansen has played it cool about if he would move to the open middle linebacker, or Mike linebacker, after the graduation of Dele Harding.
Hansen knew full well he'd be playing that position but didn't let the words escape his mouth during a pair of meetings with reporters since March. On Thursday, in the first day of training camp for the Illinois football team, head coach Lovie Smith confirmed the move. Milo Eifler will be the weak side (Will) linebacker and Khalan Tolson will be the strong side (Sam) linebacker.
Tolson filled in for Hansen in the final four games of last season after Hansen suffered a season-ending injury.
"First off, Jake is just an excellent football player; he gets it," Smith said via a Zoom conference from his office inside the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center. "He makes adjustments with it. It’s a natural transition for him to be the Mike linebacker for us this year. He knows the defense.
“He is like a coach on the football field. Once you get to your last year, we've gone though an awful lot."
Hansen, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior is tied for fourth-most in program history with eight career forced fumbles. In nine games last season he was an All-Big Ten honorable mention by both coaches and the media and had 72 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Last year he took some reps in practice at middle linebacker just in case standout Dele Harding was sidelined. Those reps were helpful in learning the ins and outs of the spot. The position is the quarterback of the defense, and now the show runs through Hansen this year.
“It obviously means a little bit more. You’re making all the calls, making all the checks, everyone is relying on you the whole time," Hansen said. "It’s a big step and (I'm) excited to take that step and fill that role."
Hansen said he has been cleared at "all go" to practice "basically since January 1" following the team's loss in the Redbox Bowl to California. Illinois, like many college football programs across the country, didn't have any spring football practices as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.
In that time, all position groups took advantage of meetings over Zoom and film sessions in lieu of on-campus football activities.
“It was definitely a new one but it was good to get back out there and be around everyone and get back to playing football, something we haven’t done in awhile," Hansen said. "Obviously we didn’t get spring ball so it was fun (Thursday)."
Illinois is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 3 at home against Ohio State, the first meeting since 2017 when the Buckeyes walloped Illinois 52-14 in Columbus. Hansen made that trip, though he was out for the season after suffering an injury in camp. Smith recalled telling him that the Illini would have another chance. That chance is scheduled in four weeks against a team likely to be ranked in the top three in the country at the start of the year, coronavirus permitting.
Hansen, as planned, will be in the middle of the defense calling the shots. He, and this team, are a long way from the bright-eyed underclassmen who were on the wrong end of a national powerhouse in 2017.
Having an anchor like Hansen in the middle of his defense?
“Really excited about the leadership that he will provide," Smith said. "On a personal note, I just love the guy; it’s as simple as that. I can’t hide my feelings. What he stands for, what you get from him daily ... I know what he’s doing on and off the field. It’s just been a blessing to have a chance to coach a guy like that."
