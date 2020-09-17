Watch now: 'Like a little kid on Christmas': Illinois football players celebrate the return of the Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN — It was as if Blake Hayes awoke the morning of Dec. 25, ran downstairs and saw everything waiting for him under the tree. Well, as close as that feeling cam come on Sept. 16 in Champaign when temperatures hovered around 70 without a hint of snow on the ground.
The senior Illinois punter was elated on Wednesday morning. Finally, there was a destination at the end of the road that has been under construction since the Big Ten Conference postponed the football season on Aug. 11. The postponement left more questions than answers. Finally, though, on Wednesday, the present was wrapped with a bow neatly waiting for him.
At 8:20 a.m., the conference sent out a release that football was back on in the fall, with games beginning Oct. 23-24 with an nine-game schedule. The rocky road full of in-fighting, statements, lawsuits, President Donald Trump, postponements and rallies had finally appeared to meet its end. Football is officially back in the fall complete with daily, rapid-result testing and cardiac screenings.
“I felt like a little kid on Christmas," Hayes said Thursday morning, almost 24 hours on the nose after the conference made the announcement. "It was amazing to hear the news. We’ve been waiting for some solid news and a solid date. Now that it’s finally come, we can really work towards our ultimate goal as a team. To have a set schedule, it’s really nice for us."
The Illini are operating under the NCAA's 20-hour per week rule and a date for training camp 2.0, if you will, hasn't yet been set. A conference schedule has yet to be released, though six division games and two crossover games that culminate in a championshp week of sorts appears to be the most likely path. Wednesday's practice, in helmets and shorts only, carried a bit more juice. The confusion is gone and a date to play is in stone.
“I think it just adds a different sense of urgency," senior center Doug Kramer Jr. said. "When you’re practicing and you don’t really know, we didn’t know if we were going to play in the spring, if we were going to play next fall, we had no clue. When they set a hard date and they said, ‘All right, you’re playing in 40 days or whatever,’ there’s a different sense of urgency. Everyone just takes it to that next level. We all understand we’re on a tight time crunch now and it’s time to get ready to go and play football."
It was a statement that head coach Lovie Smith had echoed the day before. A postponed season was like running in place. Trying to take the intensity to a level needed for a college football season, without knowing when that would begin, was a tall order.
“Now, it does mean something," Smith said. "It’s really hard to keep training when you don’t know exactly when you’re going to play. Now that we have that, of course, we can get after it."
The path to Wednesday's reversal wasn't entirely linear. In fact, it got outright ugly at times for a conference that had long moved in unison. Players wrote petitions. Parents rallied. President Trump called Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of a group of University of Nebraska players. The conference leaned away from transparency, thus leaving some questions about the road to a postponement decision unanswered.
The cherry on top of the melted sundae was University of Nebraska President Ted Carter being picked up on a hot mic Tuesday afternoon saying an announcement to return the season would come that night. In fact, Hayes said it was that hot mic moment that gave him a sense that the conference was on its way to returning.
“Once that hot mic came out, seems pretty good," Hayes said. "Before that, really Coach Smith and especially (Illinois Athletic Director) Josh Whitman, he was emphasizing how hard he was working. I mean, we all saw it as a player group. There wasn’t a moment in time, but you could tell throughout the weeks with the information that we were getting, things were getting closer and closer. I had complete faith in Josh to work his hardest and ultimately get it done and that’s what he did, which is great. All the power to him. He’s done a terrific job."
On top of all of that, social media was roaring with rumors and reports, some unfounded. Members of the Illinois football team had the availability Smith and Whitman to keep them in the loop as talks to resume the Big Ten football season waged on, but it's hard to avoid the rampant social media speculation.
Then last weekend, the ACC and Big 12 kicked off their season while the Big Ten and Pac-12 were on the sideline — the SEC is scheduled to start Sept. 26.
"Obviously Twitter has kind of been a mess for the past couple months in terms of the rumor mill, it’s kind of been popping off a little bit," Kramer said. "I kind of had the feeling watching the college games last week, seeing other conferences go out there. In the back of my head I was thinking, ‘Something is not adding up here. Obviously they’re playing and we’re not.’ Now we’re at this decision."
All of that is in the past. A schedule will come out eventually and the team will resume training camp after being shut down in August. Things are returning to some sense of normalcy — finally.
“I’ve wanted to play in the fall to begin with and I think our entire senior class wanted to play in the fall to begin with because we want a chance to all play together and see what happens," Kramer said.
PHOTOS: Check out the 10 former Illini players on an NFL active roster
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!