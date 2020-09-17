Watch now: 'Like a little kid on Christmas': Illinois football players celebrate the return of the Big Ten

“I felt like a little kid on Christmas," Hayes said Thursday morning, almost 24 hours on the nose after the conference made the announcement. "It was amazing to hear the news. We’ve been waiting for some solid news and a solid date. Now that it’s finally come, we can really work towards our ultimate goal as a team. To have a set schedule, it’s really nice for us."

The Illini are operating under the NCAA's 20-hour per week rule and a date for training camp 2.0, if you will, hasn't yet been set. A conference schedule has yet to be released, though six division games and two crossover games that culminate in a championshp week of sorts appears to be the most likely path. Wednesday's practice, in helmets and shorts only, carried a bit more juice. The confusion is gone and a date to play is in stone.

“I think it just adds a different sense of urgency," senior center Doug Kramer Jr. said. "When you’re practicing and you don’t really know, we didn’t know if we were going to play in the spring, if we were going to play next fall, we had no clue. When they set a hard date and they said, ‘All right, you’re playing in 40 days or whatever,’ there’s a different sense of urgency. Everyone just takes it to that next level. We all understand we’re on a tight time crunch now and it’s time to get ready to go and play football."