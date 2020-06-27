Watch now: Mark Tupper's top five games No. 1, Illinois basketball beats Arizona in overtime in 2005

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It looked so grim.

With less than four minutes to go, in a game being played just a couple hours north of the University of Illinois campus, the No. 1-ranked Illini were on the verge of fishtailing into a ditch, trailing Arizona 75-60 in the Midwest Regional Final of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The winner would move on to the Final Four in St. Louis. The loser would be found at the bottom of a bucket of tears.

A crowd of 16,957 packed into the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on that March 26, 2005 and most of them were decked out in orange and blue. But down by 15, they needed a gift from the basketball gods.

That’s what the greatest game in Illini history is remembered for, for the miracle way in which Illinois rallied back to edge Arizona 90-89 in overtime.

When it was over – after heroic plays by Deron Williams, Dee Brown, Luther Head, Roger Powell and Jack Ingram – victorious coach Bruce Weber danced onto the court in his sweat-soaked shirt and burst into tears.

“What an unbelievable game,” the breathless Illini coach bellowed in a raspy voice shredded by trying to scream over a deafening crowd.

“My mother was looking down on me and our team tonight.”