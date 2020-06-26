Watch now: What is Illinois basketball getting in center Brandon Lieb? 'He's willing to work for it.'

"We're excited to have Brandon join our program and help him achieve his dream of wearing the Orange and Blue," Illinois men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. "Brandon's skill level and shooting ability stand out right away; he can really space the floor at the '5'. He has a strong work ethic and is motivated to be part of our player development program, where he will add strength and weight to his frame. Brandon is also a tremendous student who will excel at the University of Illinois. We feel fortunate to add to our 2020 class someone with both the athletic and academic caliber of Brandon Lieb, and are pleased to welcome him to the Fighting Illini family."

Of course it would have been easier for Lieb to stay on the block and get shots at the rim. But big picture, McKendrick, Kessler and Lieb knew that college coaches put a premium on shooting that can help to play positionless basketball.