'We've all waited so long': Illini fans react to tournament cancellations

DECATUR — Illini fans and players reacted with disappointment Wednesday to news that the men’s basketball team would be playing in nearly empty arenas at this weekend's Big Ten Conference Tournament and continuing to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.
Organizers of the Big Ten Conference Tournament and NCAA Tournament announced that both events would be restricted to limited family and essential staff because of the threat of coronavirus. The Illini were set to play at the Big Ten tournament on Friday in Indianapolis against a foe to be determined, and men’s games in the NCAA tournament begin next week.
Both cancellations were a blow, both to players who will be forced to compete without the crowd’s energy and to the loyal fans who have waited years to see the team return to the NCAA Tournament.
“From an Illinois fan perspective, that’s really the real kicker in all of it,” said Jen Wood, vice president of the Decatur Illini Club. “We’ve all waited so long to have this team back, to have this momentum, to have this energy and to end up getting told, ‘Oh yeah, by the way, you can’t go to the game.’”
Wood had been planning to travel to Indianapolis and was forced to cancel her AirBnb reservation.
Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu was asked on Wednesday morning, before the announcements, what it would be like to play tournament games without fans in attendance.
“It will be like open gym, I guess,” Dosunmu said. “I never really thought about that. I’d still try to go out there and try to win the game. I love the fans, but we’ve got to play regardless.”
The Illini will find out their exact NCAA Tournament location on Selection Sunday and received a double-bye in this week’s Big Ten Tournament, pushing their first game to Friday afternoon.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said he’d never played in an empty arena before in a regular-season or tournament game.
#illini guard Ayo Dosunmu earlier today on what it would be like with no fans at the NCAA Tournament:— Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) March 11, 2020
“It will be like open gym, I guess. I never really thought about that. I’d still try to go out there and try to win the game. I love the fans, but we’ve got to play regardless."
“I’d be extremely disappointed for all the fans if that were the case,” Underwood said. “I guess it’s way, way beyond my level of understanding. It’s one of the greatest sporting events in the world is March Madness. It would be very disappointing for those who couldn’t attend.”
You have free articles remaining.
Former Illini linebacker Brit Miller called the news “devastating” on Wednesday evening.
“We’re finally watching it, we’re finally having fun, we’re winning and now we’re going to still be able to see it, but I think it’s going to degrade the game a little bit, too,” said Miller, who planned to go to the tournament games in St. Louis with his father. “So much of what players do is feed off the crowd. The crowd gives you that advantage.”
Miller said he was disappointed not to be able to make the memory of going with his dad to cheer on his college team at that level.
The pinnacle of the college basketball season, the NCAA Tournament is a month-long festival of pep bands and face-painting and a cash cow that, along with football, helps fund non-revenue sports at schools throughout the country. The decision to play in fanless arenas will cost millions in ticket sales but preserve billions in TV rights fees.
The 68-team men's tournament is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio, where Gov. Mike DeWine has announced plans to ban “mass gatherings” to combat the spread of COVID-19, which was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday.
“For obvious reasons, we regret today’s decisions, which will have immediate and far-reaching implications for all people and partners involved in college athletics and, specifically, Fighting Illini Athletics," the University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics said in a statement. "However, the health and safety of our student-athletes and their families, our coaches and staff, and our fans and campus communities must always remain at the forefront of our decisions. Current events are unprecedented in our history. The situation remains fluid and is evolving by the day and the hour. We will provide additional information as it becomes available."
Miller said he wasn’t a fan of the decision, but understood that it was based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said the virus didn’t seem to be spreading as quickly in the U.S. as quickly as in other countries, “possibly because we’re doing the right thing.”
“I do think, as an administrator, everybody is playing it so safe these days,” Miller said. “Twenty years ago it would have never happened even if social media was around to create the hysteria that it has. Now everybody plays it so safe.”
Wood said she understood the decision, calling it a “damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don’t” situation.
“I think that’s in everything, whether you’re the president of the United States to the NCAA Tournament to anything. You say you’re not going to have fans or you’re not going to do this and everybody says that’s terrible. Then if you don’t do it and you have all the fans and somebody gets sick, then everybody goes, ‘You’re terrible for not cancelling,’ or whatever.
“I don’t think there is a winning side to it, regardless.”
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25