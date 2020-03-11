'We've all waited so long': Illini fans react to tournament cancellations

Wood had been planning to travel to Indianapolis and was forced to cancel her AirBnb reservation.

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu was asked on Wednesday morning, before the announcements, what it would be like to play tournament games without fans in attendance.

“It will be like open gym, I guess,” Dosunmu said. “I never really thought about that. I’d still try to go out there and try to win the game. I love the fans, but we’ve got to play regardless.”

The Illini will find out their exact NCAA Tournament location on Selection Sunday and received a double-bye in this week’s Big Ten Tournament, pushing their first game to Friday afternoon.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said he’d never played in an empty arena before in a regular-season or tournament game.

“I’d be extremely disappointed for all the fans if that were the case,” Underwood said. “I guess it’s way, way beyond my level of understanding. It’s one of the greatest sporting events in the world is March Madness. It would be very disappointing for those who couldn’t attend.”

Former Illini linebacker Brit Miller called the news “devastating” on Wednesday evening.