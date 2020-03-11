'We've got to play regardless': Illini prepare for NCAA Tournament without the fans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said he’d never played in an empty arena before in a regular-season or tournament game.

“I’d be extremely disappointed for all the fans if that were the case,” Underwood said. “I guess it’s way, way beyond my level of understanding. It’s one of the greatest sporting events in the world is March Madness. It would be very disappointing for those who couldn’t attend.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten announced its tournament in Indianapolis will be held as scheduled.

“The Big Ten Conference’s main priority is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches, administrators, event staff, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” the conference said in a statement.

“At this time the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will continue to be held as scheduled. Postgame media availabilities will continue to take place at the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, however they will be held in larger designated areas of Bankers Life Fieldhouse in lieu of team locker rooms.