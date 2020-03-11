'We've got to play regardless': Illini prepare for NCAA Tournament without the fans

On the cusp of its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013, the University of Illinois men’s basketball team is preparing to play in a nearly-empty arena.
NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday that the Division I basketball tournament games would be open only to essential staff and limited family because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Men's games begin Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, where earlier Wednesday Gov. Mike DeWine ordered restricted access to indoor sporting events.
Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu was asked on Wednesday morning, before the announcement, what it would be like to play tournament games without fans in attendance.
“It will be like open gym, I guess,” Dosunmu said. “I never really thought about that. I’d still try to go out there and try to win the game. I love the fans, but we’ve got to play regardless.”
The Illini will find out their exact NCAA Tournament location on Selection Sunday and received a double-bye in this week’s Big Ten Tournament, pushing their first game to Friday afternoon.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said he’d never played in an empty arena before in a regular-season or tournament game.
“I’d be extremely disappointed for all the fans if that were the case,” Underwood said. “I guess it’s way, way beyond my level of understanding. It’s one of the greatest sporting events in the world is March Madness. It would be very disappointing for those who couldn’t attend.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten announced its tournament in Indianapolis will be held as scheduled.
“The Big Ten Conference’s main priority is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches, administrators, event staff, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” the conference said in a statement.
“At this time the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will continue to be held as scheduled. Postgame media availabilities will continue to take place at the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, however they will be held in larger designated areas of Bankers Life Fieldhouse in lieu of team locker rooms.
“We will continue to consult with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Marion County Public Health Department and the NCAA leading up to and during the event to implement best practices and provide the most current information."
This is a developing story that will be updated.
