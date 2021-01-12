Illinois’ basketball game against Nebraska is postponed because of COVID-19 cases within Cornhuskers program

Illinois’ game against Nebraska on Wednesday was postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the Cornhuskers program.

Nebraska has paused team activities after the program identified ‘Tier 1 personnel,” which can include athletes, coaches and staff members in close contact with the team.

The teams will work with the Big Ten to reschedule. Nebraska players who tested positive are in isolation, according to a news release from the school.

The Cornhuskers postponed a game last week against Purdue after a positive case, according to reports. Nebraska (4-8, 0-5) lost to visiting Indiana 84-76 on Sunday.

This is the first Big Ten postponement for No. 14 Illinois (9-4, 5-2). A nonconference game scheduled for Dec. 5 against Tennessee-Martin was canceled because of positive COVID-19 cases within the Skyhawks program.

Illinois’ next game is schedule for Saturday against No. 21 Ohio State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0