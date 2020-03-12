Illinois Elementary School Association calls off wrestling, volleyball state tournaments

ROCKFORD — The Illinois Elementary School Association state wrestling and volleyball tournaments that were scheduled to start Friday will not be held because of the threat of the coronavirus.
State wrestling was scheduled Friday and Saturday at the Convocation Center on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. The first round of the seventh-grade volleyball tournament was scheduled for Friday at Bloomington Junior High, Pawnee Junior High, Decatur LSA and Normal Kingsley.
Steve Endsley, the IESA executive director said, "IESA received word from NIU late Wednesday evening that the University is mandating that our event not be held this weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"This is indeed unprecedented not only for IESA but for many other organizations across the country faced with the difficult challenge of conducting events," Endsley said. "We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience and the disappointment. We are very disappointed for our athletes and schools who have worked very hard to participate in this event. At the same time, we take seriously our responsibility to help slow the spread of this disease."
Decatur Lutheran, Monticello, Taylorville and Casey-Westfield were among the teams in the seventh-grade volleyball tournament. Mount Zion, Clinton, Shelbyville, Monticello, Mattoon and Lincoln all had wrestlers scheduled to compete at state wrestling.
In addition the eighth-grade volleyball postseason has been postponed.
"The IESA will be communicating with state finals hosts, vendors, participating schools, and officials as we consider if the seventh grade state finals and the remainder of the eighth grade state series could be rescheduled to a different date," Endsley said. "We will also be monitoring CDC updates regarding the spread of the coronavirus. Multiple factors, such as site availability, an alternative format, the spread of coronavirus, etc. must be taken into consideration as we make decisions regarding if, when, and how the remainder of the volleyball state series could be completed."