Illinois Elementary School Association canceling fall sports because of COVID-19 concerns

"While there are plenty of youth league baseball and softball teams playing games and tournaments this summer, many are not adhering to the same stringent guidelines," Endsley said. "Because summer leagues and travel ball are taking place, this may make the decision of the IESA Board of Directors seem odd. The difference is that schools will be held to the IDPH mandates and the youth summer contests are not.

Endsley said he recognizes the important role athletics play, but said it doesn't rise above the health and safety of everyone involved.

"Activities, despite their importance in the development of students, can never take precedence over the health and safety of those same students as well as the health and safety of contest officials, game management, and parents/fans who attend contests," Endsley said. "The IESA Board of Directors made a difficult decision but in the end they simply felt that there are too many unknowns to proceed safely at this level of play."

Girls softball practice was scheduled to start July 27. The baseball and cross-country seasons were scheduled to start August 3. The Board delayed any decision on girls basketball.

The first day of girls basketball practice is scheduled for August 31. The Board will meet again in late August to make a decision regarding girls basketball.