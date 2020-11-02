Illinois football notebook: Owen Carney Jr. has big day in loss to Purdue

Bell caught nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, including a one-handed grab down the sidelines to seal the game in the fourth quarter. Receiver Milton Wright had six catches of his own for 100 yards and a score, which came on a 45-yard bomb where Wright crossed the field and was wide open.

“Well there’s some great plays by at some great, at least one great player on (Purdue's) side," Smith said. "Them getting behind us, especially that longer 40, 50 yard throw or so, those are the ones that are tough. The other plays that they made, good plays for them but we continued to get played by touchdown passes.

"Still, something we’ve got to clean up. Just not coverage, I mean a lot of times you look when you have a lot of time back there that can contribute to it also.”

Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell three for 376 yards and two touchdowns on 29-of-35 passing. O'Connell had eight "big plays" defined as a pass that goes more than 15 yards and those big plays accounted for 208 of his passing yards. It was the second straight week the experienced Illinois secondary was picked apart through the air.

“We’ve got to be better," Hansen said. "We’ve got to play significantly better. We’ve got to tighten things up on the back end, for sure. That starts with me."