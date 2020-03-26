Illinois golf courses shut down after a reversal from state officials
0 comments

Illinois golf courses shut down after a reversal from state officials

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Schrock_dani_grace-03-pontiac-101919.JPG

Pontiac sophomore Dani Grace Schrock on Friday at the IHSA Girls Golf tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

CHICAGO — State officials have reversed course and decided to shut down golf courses in Illinois.

The governor’s office revised its stay-at-home executive order Thursday. While restaurants and liquor stores can remain open, recreational sports businesses — including golf courses — are “not considered essential businesses” amid the shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That message was delivered to golf industry professionals in a letter late Thursday afternoon. The letter was signed by four groups, including the Illinois Section PGA and Chicago District Golf Association.

The decision is a blow to the golf industry, which is reeling from the effects of COVID-19, and golfers who believe they can maintain a safe social distance while playing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Displaced workers will be paid by Tony Roma's in Bloomington
Food and Cooking

Displaced workers will be paid by Tony Roma's in Bloomington

  • Updated

Tony Roma's in Bloomington temporarily closed its doors and suspended service after attempting to comply with carryout and delivery options outlined in Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order for all restaurants and bars to closing dine-in services. Employees with the restaurant navigate new life due to layoffs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News