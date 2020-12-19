Illinois hires Bret Bielema as its next football coach, replacing Lovie Smith on a 6-year deal

Illinois has hired Bret Bielema as its new football coach.

Nearly a week after firing coach Lovie Smith, Illinois on Saturday announced Bielema as his replacement.

Bielema, who played at Iowa, coached Wisconsin to three Big Ten championships and six straight bowl games in his seven-season tenure.

“Illinois and the Big Ten is home for me, and I can’t be any more excited about the opportunity in front of me with the Fighting Illini,” Bielema said in a statement. “We want to build a program that makes Illini Nation proud and regain the passion that I’ve seen when Illinois wins. We want the young men playing football in the state of Illinois from Freeport to Cairo and from Quincy to Danville dreaming of wearing the Orange and Blue and playing at Memorial Stadium. I look forward to reconnecting with the high school coaches around the state making it clear we intend to keep our players home.”

Bielema signed a six-year deal beginning with an annual salary of $4.2 million, according to Illinois. The university will pay Smith $2.3 million for the remainder of his contract.

Bielema planned to attend Illinois’ regular-season finale at Penn State on Saturday as a guest. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith was elevated to interim head coach for the contest.