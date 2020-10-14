Illinois opens basketball practice with high expectations for the season — but also plenty of wariness about COVID-19 challenges

Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood can predict a few things about the eventual Big Ten champion’s future.
“It’s not necessarily about winning this year,” Underwood said on a video conference with reporters Wednesday. “The winner of the Big Ten is probably going to be the team that handles COVID the best and probably gets lucky.”
Illinois already had players test positive for COVID-19 in the offseason, and Underwood assumes there will be more cases this season as college basketball grapples with how to avoid similar outbreaks seen across the nation in college football.
The Big Ten football season begins Oct. 23 with Illinois at Wisconsin after the conference initially postponed all fall sports. Big Ten basketball will be similarly delayed as the conference works out scheduling and safety protocols before a projected Nov. 25 tipoff. Teams were allowed to begin practicing Wednesday.
Illinois enters the season with its highest expectations in years, after last season’s promise ended prematurely when the postseason was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. Many preseason rankings list the Illini as a top-10 team after junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn withdrew their names from the NBA draft.
The Illini finished 21-10 last season and went 13-7 in the Big Ten.
“We had everything you want heading into a postseason run,” Underwood said. “Now, one of the challenges is getting back to that level.”
That quest will be placed against a backdrop of arguably the most complicated season in history.
Unlike in the NBA, which managed to complete its season and playoffs without a positive test, a college bubble isn’t possible. Teams are forming safety protocols and reconfiguring nonconference scheduling in hopes of keeping caseloads low.
“It’s COVID 2020,” Underwood said. “It’s unprecedented, as so many things are. We don’t have a lot of answers. We have a ton of questions that all have to be answered.”
Illinois’ game against Arizona, initially scheduled for Dec. 12 in Champaign, was postponed until the 2021-22 season. The Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., where Illinois was scheduled to open against Florida on Nov. 27, was canceled.
CBS Sports reported Illinois will host a four-team event Nov. 25-27 at the State Farm Center that will include Wright State, Ohio and North Carolina A&T. Underwood said Illinois is in conversations with Missouri about continuing their annual nonconference rivalry game.
“We want to be safe,” Underwood said. “That is the most important thing. It’s not every conference that is testing the same way we are. The Big Ten has a myocarditis (protocol for the heart inflammation connected to COVID-19), which is 21 days out. You think on the impact that could have on a basketball season and games missed. (We want to) play as many Big Ten games as we can.”
Women’s basketball coach Nancy Fahey said her team’s nonconference schedule will focus on local opponents.
Illinois has among the most stringent testing in the nation with athletes receiving daily tests that are also available to the general student body.
Typically, Illinois would be enjoying team bonding activities this time of year, such as dinner at Underwood’s house, bowling competitions and movie nights.
Instead, the basketball team is taking creative measures to avoid excessive contact.
All but two players are roommates with other players. The locker room remains closed, and players only recently were allowed to shower after workouts.
The Illini are using tables around the court rather than lockers. Their meals are grab-and-go. They’re figuring out a pregame meal system after learning about Notre Dame football tracing an outbreak to a team meal. They’re thinking about what meeting rooms and video reviews can look like.
But there are no guarantees, Underwood said. He mentioned hotels, air travel and officials flying to different arenas as risk factors.
“To think we’re not going to have cases would be foolish,” Underwood said. “People are going to be out and will miss time.”
The Big Ten hasn’t announced criteria about how many positive-testing players would require postponing or canceling a game. But Underwood said he can’t see a team playing if it had two or three cases.
Illinois’ “hiccups” this offseason with COVID-19, Underwood said, were eye-opening as far as player safety and season logistics. “We’re back now and all healthy,” he said.
The team talks frequently about “keeping circles tight and washing hands all the time. … It’s at the forefront of what we’re doing.”
Underwood said he hasn’t wavered on the benefits of playing this season during the pandemic. He pointed to low numbers in Major League Baseball and the NFL, although both leagues have experienced outbreaks playing without bubbles.
“I’m a big proponent of playing and I think we should play,” Underwood said. “I think it’s great for not just our athletes and university, I think it’s great for all of us, knowing it’s not going to be perfect. I think it shows how big sports are in our society.
“We’re doing it in a way that’s extremely safe and well thought out. It’s great for the mental health of our young people to be playing. I’m excited we’re tackling it and getting after it and taking every step that can be taken in terms of preventing or, once they do have it, being able to help them in those circumstances. I think we’re in a good place and I’m excited we’re moving forward and playing.”
