Illinois opens basketball practice with high expectations for the season — but also plenty of wariness about COVID-19 challenges

The Big Ten hasn’t announced criteria about how many positive-testing players would require postponing or canceling a game. But Underwood said he can’t see a team playing if it had two or three cases.

Illinois’ “hiccups” this offseason with COVID-19, Underwood said, were eye-opening as far as player safety and season logistics. “We’re back now and all healthy,” he said.

The team talks frequently about “keeping circles tight and washing hands all the time. … It’s at the forefront of what we’re doing.”

Underwood said he hasn’t wavered on the benefits of playing this season during the pandemic. He pointed to low numbers in Major League Baseball and the NFL, although both leagues have experienced outbreaks playing without bubbles.

“I’m a big proponent of playing and I think we should play,” Underwood said. “I think it’s great for not just our athletes and university, I think it’s great for all of us, knowing it’s not going to be perfect. I think it shows how big sports are in our society.

“We’re doing it in a way that’s extremely safe and well thought out. It’s great for the mental health of our young people to be playing. I’m excited we’re tackling it and getting after it and taking every step that can be taken in terms of preventing or, once they do have it, being able to help them in those circumstances. I think we’re in a good place and I’m excited we’re moving forward and playing.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0