Is GM Ryan Pace simply doing his due diligence or are the Chicago Bears a player for Trent Williams? Multiple sources say the team has checked in on the elite left tackle.

The Chicago Bears are up against the salary cap, but that has not prevented them from at least checking out the player at the top of the market on the offensive line.

Multiple NFL sources tell the Tribune that the Bears have at least inquired about what it will take to sign left tackle Trent Williams, who some believed was the No. 1 free agent entering the negotiating window, which opened at 11 a.m.

The Bears would need to do heavy lifting in order to create space to sign Williams, who turns 33 in July. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection was an elite performer for the San Francisco 49ers last season after sitting out the 2019 season with injuries and in a dispute with the Washington Football Team.

The 49ers are believed to be attempting to re-sign Williams and he is drawing interest from other clubs, with the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs linked to him. The reduced salary cap this season at $182.5 million is not going to affect players like Williams, who will be seeking to be at or near the top of play for his position.