Is GM Ryan Pace simply doing his due diligence or are the Chicago Bears a player for Trent Williams? Multiple sources say the team has checked in on the elite left tackle.

The Chicago Bears are up against the salary cap, but that has not prevented them from at least checking out the player at the top of the market on the offensive line.
Multiple NFL sources tell the Tribune that the Bears have at least inquired about what it will take to sign left tackle Trent Williams, who some believed was the No. 1 free agent entering the negotiating window, which opened at 11 a.m.
The Bears would need to do heavy lifting in order to create space to sign Williams, who turns 33 in July. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection was an elite performer for the San Francisco 49ers last season after sitting out the 2019 season with injuries and in a dispute with the Washington Football Team.
The 49ers are believed to be attempting to re-sign Williams and he is drawing interest from other clubs, with the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs linked to him. The reduced salary cap this season at $182.5 million is not going to affect players like Williams, who will be seeking to be at or near the top of play for his position.
The Bears have Charles Leno signed for the final year of his contract. Leno is due to earn $9 million this season and the Bears would save $6.2 million by releasing him. However, the Bears cannot parts ways with Leno unless they have an upgrade as a replacement. The team is already in search of a right tackle as the club informed veteran Bobby Massie that the option in his contract will not be picked up.
Leno, 30, has made 93 consecutive starts at left tackle for the Bears and was improved during the 2020 season over where he was at in 2019. Barring a surprise, he’s expected to remain the starter and, obviously, landing Williams in free agency would qualify as a huge surprise by general manager Ryan Pace, who has had is share of those entering his seventh year in the role.
Finding a way to sign Williams would dramatically change the look of the offensive line, but the Bears will face serious competition if they’re bidding in earnest to sign him when free agency opens at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The team would also have to continue to massage the books by creating additional cap space as it continues in a search to find an upgrade at quarterback and add to other areas of the roster.
SI.com reported the 49ers could go up to $20 million per season in an effort to keep Williams as an anchor on the left side of the offensive line. Whether or not that’s too high for the Bears remains to be seen. Perhaps Pace figured it was at least worth a phone call to determine where things are at.