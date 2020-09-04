‘It feels like September’: 5-game Cubs-Cardinals series could go a long way toward deciding the NL Central

In addition to Happ, the Cubs lost starting pitchers Tyler Chatwood and Jose Quintana to injuries earlier this week. Adbert Alzolay will start Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, followed by a cast of relievers in the second game.

“I just look forward to having a chance to gel this month,” Heyward said. “Once again, we test ourselves in another situation where we got five games in four days. I’m just looking forward to it. it’s going be a challenge. But it’s going be a lot of fun, and that’s what we have to continue to do is have fun as a group.”

The Cubs, who entered Friday with a 5.05 ERA, signed reliever Pedro Strop to a minor-league contract. The popular Strop, 35, who posted a 2.90 ERA in seven seasons with the Cubs from 2013-19, had a 3.86 ERA in four appearances with the Reds and was released.

Strop will report to the South Bend, Ind., alternate site. Veterans Cody Allen and A.J. Ramos were released.

“Their stuff wasn’t quite ready in (the evaluators’) eyes, and I listened to the feedback from that group there, what they’re watching and seeing, and they felt like they weren’t ready to contribute here for the big club,” Ross said.

“So I (put) trust in that group over there and their decision-making. They work really hard, are very professional, and put a lot of time and effort to understand what we need here. And I don’t think they felt like they could help.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0