‘It feels like September’: 5-game Cubs-Cardinals series could go a long way toward deciding the NL Central

Opening a five-game, four-day series Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals revived memories for Jason Heyward as the Chicago Cubs are in the midst of playing 14 games in 13 days.
“It feels like September,” Heyward said. “That’s what it feels like to me, and that’s something I say with excitement.”
Some of that excitement, however, was dimmed. Ian Happ, the Cubs’ best position player this season. was held out of the lineup one day after suffering a bruise around his right eye after fouling a pitch. Happ, who cemented the leadoff spot with a .318 average, .416 on-base percentage and 1.143 OPS, was listed as day to day.
Manager David Ross, whose Cubs were protecting a 3\u00bd-game lead over the Cardinals in the National League Central with 23 games remaining, didn’t want to take any chances.
“I think (the eye) going to be fine,” said Ross, adding that Happ went through a series of tests Friday morning. “I just don’t think it’s smart to start him. If he’s feeling better later on the day, well, he’ll be made available in a pinch-hit (role) or something if he’s feeling fine.”
When asked about the degree of swelling and the effect on Happ’s vision, Ross addressed the former.
“The swelling is not that bad from looking at him, and when I see compared to (Thursday night), it looks like it’s bouncing back a little bit,” Ross said.
The Cardinals are taking their best shot at the Cubs, as their top three starters -- Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright and Dakota Hudson (moved from Sunday) -- were aligned to start the first three games.
Without the switch-hitting Happ, Ross had few options against Hudson. Flaherty’s .156 batting-average against the Cubs is the top career mark of any major-league pitcher to make 10 or more starts against the Cubs. Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax is second (.177). Flaherty entered Friday having struck out 62 Cubs in 51\u2154 innings.
Ross opted for a left-right mix throughout the batting order, opting for Kyle Schwarber at the top. Schwarber was a .215 hitter with a .310 on-base percentage leading off in his career and was 2-for-16 lifetime against Flaherty.
But Ross placed his confidence in Schwarber, based on his 44 home runs, 103 RBIs and .892 OPS in his last 162 games dating to May 7, 2019.
“He’s one of our best hitters,” Ross said. “I love his at-bats, I love him at the top.”
After a 5-5 trip, the Cubs hope they can hold off the Cardinals.
“Fortunately in my career I’ve been able to play a lot of winning baseball, and September has been a big month,” said Heyward, who has been to the postseason in seven of his previous 10 seasons. “It’s a lot of things that you learn about your teammates, learn about your club and get to see where things are going to stand and shake out into October.”
In addition to Happ, the Cubs lost starting pitchers Tyler Chatwood and Jose Quintana to injuries earlier this week. Adbert Alzolay will start Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, followed by a cast of relievers in the second game.
“I just look forward to having a chance to gel this month,” Heyward said. “Once again, we test ourselves in another situation where we got five games in four days. I’m just looking forward to it. it’s going be a challenge. But it’s going be a lot of fun, and that’s what we have to continue to do is have fun as a group.”
The Cubs, who entered Friday with a 5.05 ERA, signed reliever Pedro Strop to a minor-league contract. The popular Strop, 35, who posted a 2.90 ERA in seven seasons with the Cubs from 2013-19, had a 3.86 ERA in four appearances with the Reds and was released.
Strop will report to the South Bend, Ind., alternate site. Veterans Cody Allen and A.J. Ramos were released.
“Their stuff wasn’t quite ready in (the evaluators’) eyes, and I listened to the feedback from that group there, what they’re watching and seeing, and they felt like they weren’t ready to contribute here for the big club,” Ross said.
“So I (put) trust in that group over there and their decision-making. They work really hard, are very professional, and put a lot of time and effort to understand what we need here. And I don’t think they felt like they could help.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!