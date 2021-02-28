It’s Chicago Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson’s time to seize his opportunity: ‘I don’t think I am respected as an everyday player’

Pederson’s history against left-handed pitchers isn’t completely bleak. One encouraging metric is his walk rate in lefty-lefty matchups. His 9.3 BB% is in the top third among the aforementioned group. Pederson also has produced a solid hard-hit rate (30.6 Hard%) that put him in the top 50%.

In six-plus seasons overall with the Dodgers, Pederson hit .230 with 130 home runs and 303 RBIs with a .336 on-base percentage, .806 OPS and 116 OPS+.

Cubs hitting coach Anthony Iapoce has enjoyed getting to know Pederson and watching him work in camp. Iapoce said Pederson has been proactive in his cage work, including how to attack left-handers and right-handers while facing different arm angles. It’s not the practice and work itself that has stood out to Iapoce but Pederson’s approach to the challenge.

“You can see that he wants it,” Iapoce said this week. "It’s no different from what anybody else is doing in the major leagues to try and get an everyday job. But just the competitive awareness, the spirit that he brings, I think those are the things where you’re like, OK, I can see this happening.”