It’s game on for work-from-home employees during March Madness, far from the prying eyes of bosses

Watching March Madness at the office has often meant furtive glances at your smartphone, obscuring the game on your computer screen or sneaking off to a bar TV in the middle of the afternoon to avoid detection.

Now it’s game on for work-from-home employees everywhere, who can watch the three-week tournament with impunity, far from the prying eyes of their bosses.

One year after its cancellation marked the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, March Madness is back, offering bracket pools, Cinderella teams and 67 televised games/excuses for putting off your work. But the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, which tipped off Thursday, will be different, and not just because the University of Illinois is a No. 1 seed and among the favorites to win it all.

All of the games will be played in an Indiana bubble, many just a Bobby Knight chair throw apart. Teams will be placed in brackets based on rankings, not geography. And work-from-home employees will be able to watch it all unfold in real-time on live television.

“There’s going to be a higher participation from people working at home because they can have the TV going on all day,” said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Chicago-based outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.