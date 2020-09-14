It’s too soon to tell if Mitch Trubisky can put together a comeback season, but the Bears QB earned the right to celebrate a comeback win over the Lions

Mitch Trubisky lifted both arms in the air, twirled in a circle as he pumped his fist and then raced to the end zone to greet Anthony Miller.
The Chicago Bears quarterback had placed the football perfectly -- over Detroit Lions third-string cornerback Tony McRae and just where Miller could stretch his hands to grab it before tumbling across the right corner of the goal line for a 27-yard touchdown.
In front of tens of thousands of empty seats, in a Ford Field atmosphere that hummed only with a low audio track of recorded crowd noise, Trubisky and the Bears had found their fire from within. After a dismal first three quarters, Trubisky’s pass to Miller was his third touchdown of the fourth quarter to lift the Bears to a 27-23 comeback victory Sunday.
“It was a little weird -- I don’t know if ‘eerie’ is the right word,” Trubisky said of the empty stadium. "We definitely missed the fans, home or away. … That’s another obstacle you have to overcome. You’ve got to create your own energy for your team and your offense.
“Our playmakers did that in the second half. We just gave them opportunities. They went up and they made plays. And we stuck together. I’m really proud of the team, the way we battled, the way we came back. It says a lot about our character about how we never gave up on each other.”
There are still 15 games to play -- some against opponents likely tougher than the Lions-- before it’s known if this season will be about Trubisky’s comeback. About how he didn’t give up when the Bears brought in his potential replacement in Nick Foles. About how he stepped up his offseason work when they declined his fifth-year option for 2021, forcing him to consider his future might be somewhere other than with the team that drafted him with the No. 2 pick in 2017.
On Tuesday, Bears coach Matt Nagy will go over all of Sunday’s film with his players, showing them the “good, bad and ugly” clips to make sure they don’t “deodorize” where they need to improve.
That will include how the Bears went 0-for-6 on third-down conversions in the first half and 2-for-11 in the game. Or how Trubisky was out of sync with his receivers early, making a risky decision on a near interception to Allen Robinson on third down during one-second quarter drive and missing Jimmy Graham and Cole Kmet on back-to-back tries into the end zone later in the quarter. Or how Trey Flowers sacked Trubisky for an 18-yard loss and forced him to fumble to end a fourth-quarter drive.
But Trubisky also refused to let his team wilt in the face of a 17-point deficit, making the plays needed for the Bears to score 21 points in the fourth quarter for the first time since 2014.
For an afternoon at least, he earned a respite from the skepticism and a little joy as the Bears’ “Club Dub” returned in the postgame locker room.
“It was lit,” he said with a big grin. “It was lit.”
Trubisky began to chip away at the Lions’ lead with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Graham. The drive included big catches from Miller and Robinson to get the Bears into the red zone.
Two drives later, Trubisky completed five straight passes, including a stunning one-handed grab by Miller as he tumbled out of bounds on the left sideline and a 17-yard pass play to Graham that was just short of a touchdown. A 1-yard touchdown pass to Javon Wims cut the Lions' lead to 23-20.
“We had to knock some of that rust off, and then, you know, Mitch led us,” Graham said. “He made some huge, huge throws, had some great moments. He’s pretty special. The kid wants it. The kid believes. There was never a moment on that sideline when he wasn’t being completely positive about what we could and what we were going to do.”
That gave Trubisky some momentum, so that when Kyle Fuller intercepted Matthew Stafford with 2:35 to play, he was ready to make the winning pass to Miller.
Trubisky said Miller had been in his ear all game, asking for his trust. Miller said he and Nagy talked about attacking McRae, who was playing because the Lions were without injured cornerbacks Desmond Trufant, Justin Coleman and Jeff Okudah. Both conversations paid off.
“He kept telling me all game: Trust me, trust me, stick with me,” Trubisky said. “And I did. I just looked off the safety, put it in a place where he could make the play and he made a phenomenal catch. A lot of credit goes to the O-line for just giving us time and bailing it out. But Anthony made a phenomenal catch.”
The catch likely helped Trubisky -- who completed 20 of 36 passes for 242 yards with the three touchdowns and no interceptions -- fend off some of the second-guessing about his victory in the training camp quarterback competition, for this week at least.
But Trubisky said he’s not looking at that big picture right now and is focused on staying grounded in the present.
“If you’re focused on writing the story while you’re going through it, then you can kind of distract yourself,” Trubisky said. “It’s better to just stay present, live in the moment, and that’s exactly what I’m trying to do. And then one day maybe I can look back on it and be proud of it because I know I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”
