Javier Báez’s 2-run homer in the 10th gives the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals despite having only 3 hits

Despite the bad throw, replays showed Cubs third baseman David Bote’s foot was still on the base for the force, and Bote even tagged the runner in case his foot had come off. But the Cubs already had used their replay challenge and could not dispute the incorrect call.

As it turned out, it didn’t matter. Tepera induced Tommy Edman to hit a grounder to second baseman Nico Hoerner, who threw to the plate for the force. Paul Goldschmidt hit a foul pop to Contreras for the second out, and Tepera struck out Nolan Arenado to escape the threat.

After Báez’s 417-foot, two-run shot to center in the 10th, Kimbrel gave up a sacrifice fly to Arenado and walked Yadier Molina. But he calmly struck out Harrison Bader and Justin Williams to end it.

Cubs manager David Ross was ejected in the fourth for arguing ball and strike calls.

Davies allowed four hits while throwing 76 pitches, reducing his ERA in May to 1.71 in five starts. The three Cubs starters in the series — Kyle Hendricks, Adbert Alzolay and Davies — combined for a 1.45 ERA, allowing three earned runs in 18⅔ innings. In the last eight games, the Cubs rotation has a 3.11 ERA.

The Cubs scored eight runs in the eighth inning of Friday’s 12-3 win, but the offense virtually shut down thereafter.