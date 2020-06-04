Jim Benson's top five games: No. 3, ISU crushes Creighton in 2009 MVC Tournament semifinals

I just concluded my 14th season as the beat reporter for Illinois State's basketball team. When I'm asked what is the best game I've seen the Redbirds play, it's not even close.
Dana Altman would agree.
In the 2009 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinals in St. Louis, ISU had one of those days where everything it did was right. The Redbirds crushed Valley regular-season co-champion Creighton, 73-49.
Here is how I saw it:
Coach Tim Jankovich pumped his fist at his family and the cheering Illinois State crowd. Osiris Eldridge jumped on teammate Landon Shipley’s back. Emmanuel Holloway and Champ Oguchi held up their index fingers to signify "We’re No. 1."
That last part is still a bit premature. The Redbirds didn’t win the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Saturday at the Scottrade Center.
Yet the performance they put on in a semifinal game against tourney heavyweight Creighton was something Jankovich simply called "wonderful."
Fueled by uncanny 3-point shooting and a relentless defensive effort, ISU never gave Creighton a chance. The third-seeded Redbirds sank 13-of-19 3-pointers and held the No. 2-seeded Bluejays to 27.4 percent shooting while rolling to a 73-49 victory before a crowd of 15,333.
"When one person starts feeling it, it lights a fire in everyone else," said Eldridge, who led the onslaught with 21 points and sank 4-of-5 3-pointers. "It seems like, as a team, everyone starts feeling it and the baskets start to fall."
ISU (24-8) took care of one Valley regular-season co-champion in Creighton. Now, the Redbirds must finish off the other one to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998.
Top-seeded Northern Iowa (22-10) and the Redbirds square off at 1:05 p.m. today. The Panthers, who beat ISU twice by a combined six points, knocked off Bradley, 76-62, in Saturday’s other semifinal.
The Bluejays had won six of the last 10 Valley tourneys and came in with an 11-game winning streak.
No one was quite prepared for the beating ISU put on Creighton.
Oguchi sank a 3-pointer seven seconds into the game — and the rout was on.
It didn’t even matter when Oguchi, the Redbirds’ leading scorer, went to the bench for the rest of the first half with two fouls at the 13:38 mark and ISU leading, 14-7. Not only was Eldridge driving inside for a couple power dunks, but he suddenly found his shooting touch that has been missing for about three weeks.
ISU used a 13-2 run to take a 32-11 lead on Holloway’s reverse layup with 5:29 left. Creighton got within 35-18 at halftime.
The Bluejays (26-7) scored the first basket of the second half. But that was as close as they got as Oguchi sank four of his six 3-pointers after the intermission. The biggest lead came at 62-38 on another Oguchi 3-pointer with 8:30 left.
"Today we just didn’t play very well, and we got crushed by a team that played awfully well," said Creighton coach Dana Altman.
PHOTOS: ISU vs. Creighton in the 2009 MVC Tournament
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!