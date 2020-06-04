Jim Benson's top five games: No. 3, ISU crushes Creighton in 2009 MVC Tournament semifinals

"When one person starts feeling it, it lights a fire in everyone else," said Eldridge, who led the onslaught with 21 points and sank 4-of-5 3-pointers. "It seems like, as a team, everyone starts feeling it and the baskets start to fall."

ISU (24-8) took care of one Valley regular-season co-champion in Creighton. Now, the Redbirds must finish off the other one to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998.

Top-seeded Northern Iowa (22-10) and the Redbirds square off at 1:05 p.m. today. The Panthers, who beat ISU twice by a combined six points, knocked off Bradley, 76-62, in Saturday’s other semifinal.

The Bluejays had won six of the last 10 Valley tourneys and came in with an 11-game winning streak.

No one was quite prepared for the beating ISU put on Creighton.

Oguchi sank a 3-pointer seven seconds into the game — and the rout was on.

It didn’t even matter when Oguchi, the Redbirds’ leading scorer, went to the bench for the rest of the first half with two fouls at the 13:38 mark and ISU leading, 14-7. Not only was Eldridge driving inside for a couple power dunks, but he suddenly found his shooting touch that has been missing for about three weeks.