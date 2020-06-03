Jim Benson's top five games: No. 4, Pontiac routs Waterloo to capture 1993 Class 3A football title

Pontiac, ranked 10th coming into the playoffs, completed a 13-1 season with its first state crown in football. No. 8 Waterloo also ended 13-1.

"I thought coming into the season we could go to the playoffs," said Kennedy. "I didn't know (what class) we would be in. We were happy to be in 3A. We knew we had a shot to win it all if we were in 3A."

After three straight dramatic victories, Pontiac turned the title game into a laugher.

Waterloo had given up only 60 points heading into the contest. But the Indians might have scored that many if Peterson didn't call off the first-team offense midway through the third quarter with the game well in hand.

As it was, Pontiac set a 3A championship-game record for most points scored.

"Offensively, I always felt if you could throw the football and run it, too, you could have a tremendous amount of success," said Peterson. "If God was willing and you have a chance to display it for the entire state to see..."

What the entire state saw was domination.

Total domination.