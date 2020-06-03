Jim Benson's top five games: No. 4, Pontiac routs Waterloo to capture 1993 Class 3A football title

From the moment I first interviewed Mick Peterson in 1989, you could sense this guy was taking Pontiac High School's football program a long way.
The energetic, wise-cracking Peterson took over an Indian program that was, basically, a joke in the mid- to late-1980s and instantly turned them respectable before becoming a powerhouse. Peterson had a keen football mind and could motivate players.
Pontiac survived a couple close calls in the 1993 Class 3A State playoffs and advanced to its first championship game, then played at Illinois State's Hancock Stadium.
Here is how I saw it:
Jason Waldschmidt and Steve Gall did the honors, giving Pontiac High School football coach Mick Peterson a victory ride on their shoulders.
That was expected.
Peterson wanted everyone else — namely Waterloo's defense — to keep guessing what the Indians were going to do during last night's Class 3A championship game at Hancock Stadium.
What the Bulldogs got they never expected.
With quarterback Reggie Kennedy and wide receiver Jason Smith leading the way, the Indians pierced Waterloo's vaunted defense. Pontiac rolled to a 34-12 halftime lead and coasted to a 48-18 victory.
Pontiac, ranked 10th coming into the playoffs, completed a 13-1 season with its first state crown in football. No. 8 Waterloo also ended 13-1.
"I thought coming into the season we could go to the playoffs," said Kennedy. "I didn't know (what class) we would be in. We were happy to be in 3A. We knew we had a shot to win it all if we were in 3A."
After three straight dramatic victories, Pontiac turned the title game into a laugher.
Waterloo had given up only 60 points heading into the contest. But the Indians might have scored that many if Peterson didn't call off the first-team offense midway through the third quarter with the game well in hand.
As it was, Pontiac set a 3A championship-game record for most points scored.
"Offensively, I always felt if you could throw the football and run it, too, you could have a tremendous amount of success," said Peterson. "If God was willing and you have a chance to display it for the entire state to see..."
What the entire state saw was domination.
Total domination.
Kennedy, a senior left-hander, completed 9 of 15 attempts for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Smith, a speedy junior with a future almost as bright as Kennedy's, caught six passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
The Indians also ran for 136 yards. Jim Burnside gained 71 yards on just seven carries, while Heath Dodson added 54 yards on nine carries.
The field might have been covered with ice, but the Indians were on fire.
"We ran into a super team," said Waterloo coach Brent McGee. "Their speed seemed to take advantage of us out there from time to time."
PHOTOS: Pontiac football
083119-blm-spt-5central
CCHS, Pontiac
083119-blm-spt-16central
083119-blm-loc-2cchspontiac
083119-blm-spt-6central
083119-blm-spt-7central
083119-blm-spt-8central
083119-blm-loc-1cchspontiac
083119-blm-spt-9central
083119-blm-spt-12central
083119-blm-spt-10central
Picked off
Can four stop one?
083119-blm-spt-11central
Handoff
Cheer squad
Great catch
083119-blm-spt-17central
Safety
Celebrate two
083119-blm-spt-1central
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!