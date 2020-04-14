Jim Frey, former manager and GM who led the Chicago Cubs to their first 2 division titles, dies at 88

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jim Frey, who managed the Cubs to their first division title in 1984 and directed them to another National League East title as general manager in 1989, died Sunday. He was 88.

Frey was one of the founders of the independent Atlantic League Somerset Patriots, who announced his passing. The cause of death was not released.

“Jim will be greatly missed and we send our love to the entire Frey family,” Somerset Chairman Emeritus Steve Kalafer said in a statement. “Jim had countless contributions to the Somerset Patriots as one of our first supporters over two decades ago. We wouldn’t be who we are as an organization without his guidance early on.”

Frey joined the Cubs after two seasons as a coach for the Mets and managed the Cubs to their first playoff appearance since 1945.

“This ballclub has suffered for 39 years, and that’s long enough,” Frey said after the Cubs clinched the division title. “Everybody said this club had a monkey on its back. Now the monkey’s off.”

“As you would expect from any close friend of Don Zimmer, Jim Frey was a terrific baseball man,” Joe Torre, Major League Baseball’s chief baseball officer, said in a statement posted on Twitter.