Kindred: 15 years later, improbable run to state finals endures for 2005 Normal Community football team

What makes high school athletics special? So many things, from establishing goals to handling adversity to working as a team. All serve you well long after the final game.
Yet, at their core, high school sports are about relationships and memories. That’s what COVID-19 is robbing from current prep athletes, a reality that was particularly glaring on Thanksgiving weekend.
Traditionally, it is the time state championship football dreams are realized. Yet sometimes, the story is as lasting and meaningful for the state runner-up. Either way, those who live it can wrap their minds around it into adulthood and, eventually, old age.
So on this empty Thanksgiving football weekend, here is an example of how full the heart can be after a normal one:
We embrace milestones in sports and 15 years qualifies. That’s how long it has been since Normal Community made a surprising run to the 2005 Class 6A state championship game.
The Ironmen seniors that season had gone 2-7 as freshmen, winning their opener and season finale. In between?
“We lost in pretty significant fashion to darn near everybody else,” running back John Venerable said.
In a program thriving at the time under Venerable’s father, Hud, 2-7 was well below the standard. So the class quickly gained a reputation as being a liability.
That only grew when as juniors, they were on a varsity team picked to win the Big 12 Conference but finished 6-4, losing in the first round of the playoffs. Included were losses to rivals Bloomington and Normal West.
“Most of the outsiders pointed the finger at our class and said, ‘We underperformed because this group is not good enough,’” John Venerable said. “That left us with a pretty big chip on our shoulder entering our senior year.”
The younger Venerable, who his father said was 5-foot-6 and “about a buck fifty (150 pounds),” met with some of his classmates a day or two after the playoff loss.
They came to a consensus.
“We said, ‘We’re not really concerned with what other people think. We know we can elevate this program,’” John Venerable said.
Saying it was easy. Making others believe it was the challenge.
Hud Venerable drew upon some players from his 1996 and 1999 NCHS state semifinal teams to reinforce the idea. Chris Hummel was among them, talking to the incoming seniors during the offseason about what it takes for a team with modest expectations to succeed.
The seniors took it from there.
“I remember spending a lot of time at Shirk Center working on speed and conditioning and that was beyond the mandatory things we were doing as a team,” said quarterback Craig Lutes. “We had a lot of people who put in long hours in addition to the other sports they were playing. It not only built a competitive team, but also a lot of camaraderie. I think that speaks for our ability to work together.”
The offshoot was setting a terrific example for the two talented classes behind them. The younger players would be huge contributors to the 2005 runner-up run and the cornerstones of an undefeated 2006 state championship.
Still …
“It all started with the seniors … with their leadership and how they prepared and how they trusted and believed in each other,” Hud Venerable said. “We had four sophomores who played a lot and they were welcomed as varsity players. They weren’t treated as underclassmen. It was a good blend.”
The six captains included seniors Shannon Cobb, Lutes, John Venerable, Darren Dierkes and Mike Cross, a standout lineman who went on to play at Illinois State.
They were joined by junior Jake Detmers on a team that avenged the losses to Bloomington, the 6A state runner-up the previous three years, and Normal West during a 8-1 regular season.
NCHS had to face BHS again in the second round of the playoffs, winning 19-7, then defeated Mount Vernon (40-14) and Chicago Hubbard (34-6) to earn the school’s first state title-game berth in 31 years.
Few saw that coming, or a championship game in which NCHS battled heavily favored Morris to the final possession in a 14-9 loss.
“I think all the way through the playoffs we were the underdogs,” Lutes said. “The consistent story was our defense. We’d come in as underdogs, our defense would shut down some major powerhouse offenses and we would score enough points to get by.”
The trip to the championship game was a first for Hud Venerable, who in his Hall of Fame career had reached the semifinals three times with Monticello and twice with NCHS.
That was special to John Venerable, whose fondest memories include sharing that with his father and also his grandfather, Wilbur Venerable, who died in 2013.
“The three of us enjoying that moment together … I remember him (his grandfather) being very emotional,” John Venerable said. “I think it was poetic and meant to be that the three of us got to share that. It was a season I think came out of nowhere for a lot of people except for the core group of players.
“Everybody always asks us, ‘Are you upset that you didn’t win the championship?’ Of course we would have liked to have won, but we felt like we were playing with house money and we were able to enjoy the ride. I thank God every year that we were able to make it happen.”
The narrow title-game loss fueled the returning players, many of whom came to Hud Venerable the following week and said, “Coach, this was a taste and we want another taste of it next year. We want the other trophy that they give away.”
Lutes was a freshman at Illinois in November 2006 on a baseball scholarship. He watched the Ironmen cap their 14-0 season by beating Batavia and said, “I remember being almost as excited as if I was on the field with them. So many of them were and are good friends of mine.”
Those relationships matter. They endure, regardless of the time and distance since the last shared snap.
The memories do as well. Lutes has a clear one 15 years later.
“I think about it every year at this time,” he said. “I think of having Thanksgiving dinner at my grandmother’s house, anticipating the game just a couple of days later. Thanksgiving weekend makes me think of family and high school football.”
