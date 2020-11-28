Kindred: 15 years later, improbable run to state finals endures for 2005 Normal Community football team

The trip to the championship game was a first for Hud Venerable, who in his Hall of Fame career had reached the semifinals three times with Monticello and twice with NCHS.

That was special to John Venerable, whose fondest memories include sharing that with his father and also his grandfather, Wilbur Venerable, who died in 2013.

“The three of us enjoying that moment together … I remember him (his grandfather) being very emotional,” John Venerable said. “I think it was poetic and meant to be that the three of us got to share that. It was a season I think came out of nowhere for a lot of people except for the core group of players.

“Everybody always asks us, ‘Are you upset that you didn’t win the championship?’ Of course we would have liked to have won, but we felt like we were playing with house money and we were able to enjoy the ride. I thank God every year that we were able to make it happen.”

The narrow title-game loss fueled the returning players, many of whom came to Hud Venerable the following week and said, “Coach, this was a taste and we want another taste of it next year. We want the other trophy that they give away.”