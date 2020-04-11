Kindred: Added family time has its benefits

There have been forays into Netflix, most notably the aforementioned Tiger King seven-part series. It was a captivating and unsettling look into a world of lions, tigers, liars and lunatics.

There is a chance it goes unseen, at least at our house, if sports were up and running. Weird as it was, and weird as this sounds, it’s good that it was seen.

To be clear, the hope is sports will return sooner than later. A permanent separation would be difficult and demoralizing. The love for them is still there. And yes, at some point they will be back.

Knowing that makes this stoppage tolerable and oddly liberating. Nights and weekends are not cluttered by schedules, pregame shows, four-hour games and endless analysis. After a life driven by sports for so long, being out from behind the wheel has been refreshing.

While millions will be lost in professional sports revenue, the real loss in all of this is on the high school and college levels. Colleges had winter seasons cut short and spring sports canceled. High schools in Illinois lost the end of winter seasons and have had spring sports delayed. They cling to hope of getting some sort of season in, but there are no guarantees.