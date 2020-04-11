Kindred: Added family time has its benefits

In a year more about Tiger King than Tiger Woods, Easter weekend forges on without the Masters.
Miss it? You bet.
The weekend also was supposed to be Cardinals vs. Cubs at Wrigley Field. Not a pitch was thrown.
A shame? Yes.
A few days earlier, “Championship Monday’ was simply Monday. There was no NCAA Tournament title game to watch.
Miss it? Absolutely.
That said, there has been an awakening at my “shelter in place” regarding losing sports to the coronavirus pandemic: All is not lost.
That may sound strange from a guy whose living has been derived from home runs, backdoor layups, birdie putts and touchdown passes. But in truth, much has been gained during this temporary timeout.
Family has claimed its rightful place atop the priority list. There is victory in that, even if achieved through Skype, Zoom or other virtual means.
Thursday has become family Zoom night, connecting with our daughters and their significant others in Chicago. Most have lasted two to three hours … catching up, playing games, cracking up and trading virus-related info.
We never made time for such things in recent years. When the world was going 100 mph, we felt obliged to do the same. Now that the brakes have been applied, even slammed, we’ve turned toward one another.
A few times each week there are FaceTime hookups featuring our grandson, who is closing in on 20 months old at breakneck speed. He motors in and out of screenshot and earshot … playing, smiling, screeching and giving virtual goodbye kisses.
It makes you wish you could wrap your arms around him. It also makes you thankful for the time together.
There have been video chats with additional family and friends, some weekly and others when possible. One included competition … a no-stakes game of music trivia.
What else?
Turns out they make movies without a sports theme, and some are really good.
Who knew?
There have been forays into Netflix, most notably the aforementioned Tiger King seven-part series. It was a captivating and unsettling look into a world of lions, tigers, liars and lunatics.
There is a chance it goes unseen, at least at our house, if sports were up and running. Weird as it was, and weird as this sounds, it’s good that it was seen.
To be clear, the hope is sports will return sooner than later. A permanent separation would be difficult and demoralizing. The love for them is still there. And yes, at some point they will be back.
Knowing that makes this stoppage tolerable and oddly liberating. Nights and weekends are not cluttered by schedules, pregame shows, four-hour games and endless analysis. After a life driven by sports for so long, being out from behind the wheel has been refreshing.
While millions will be lost in professional sports revenue, the real loss in all of this is on the high school and college levels. Colleges had winter seasons cut short and spring sports canceled. High schools in Illinois lost the end of winter seasons and have had spring sports delayed. They cling to hope of getting some sort of season in, but there are no guarantees.
Senior athletes on both levels have lost time and experiences they cannot get back. Yes, their plight is secondary to the life and death realities of the coronavirus. They know that. We all do. You feel for them just the same.
As for sports in general, this unprecedented shutdown has exposed the extent to which they dictate what we do, how often we do it. They can be as consuming as they are exhilarating. They can mean so much at the expense of what means the most.
If, in fact, knowledge is power, losing sports has been empowering for how to handle their return. The plan is to embrace them, enjoying the passion and excitement they bring, but maintain balance and perspective.
Moving forward, sports will be part of life.
So will family Zoom night.
Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!