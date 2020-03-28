Kindred: After health scares, Bloomington's Nick Sharp eager to terrorize opposing pitchers

Cursed? Nick Sharp has every reason to feel that way. Blessed? Sharp could feel that as well.
He chooses the latter, a mature approach from an 18-year-old.
Sharp is on the mend for the second time during his eventful senior year at Bloomington High School. The first medical scare, a bout with histoplasmosis in the fall, hindered his ability to breathe and stole 25 pounds from his 5-foot-11 frame. The second, an abscess in the brain about half the size of an orange, led to emergency surgery earlier this month.
The mass was removed in full on March 11 and was not malignant. The painful headaches and nausea that sent Sharp to the doctor are gone. A standout catcher on the BHS baseball team, he is recovering at home under the watchful eyes of his parents, Ken and Sandra.
Scary?
You bet.
Cursed?
Sharp says no.
“I’m more blessed that nothing went too wrong and I could get past all the obstacles that I could,” he said. “I think I could come back just as good.”
That’s “just as good” in baseball terms and in life. It is a victory in light of Sharp’s condition when his family physician, after examining him, scheduled an MRI that revealed the abscess on the right frontal lobe of Sharp’s brain.
Sharp was in surgery within a few hours.
“The surgeon said (after surgery) if we would have waited another day or two, Nick probably … it would have been fatal,” Ken Sharp said.
Instead, the younger Sharp was eating meals two days after surgery. On the third day, he committed to play at Odessa College, a community college in Odessa, Texas, ranked sixth in NJCAA Division I baseball this spring.
A remnant of the surgery is a PICC line in his arm, allowing his parents to administer antibiotics twice a day. Once that is removed, the process of getting back on the field will begin.
With schools closed and spring sports shut down because of the coronavirus, BHS’ baseball season is on hold. There is a possibility the Illinois High School Association could push back its spring sports seasons to late spring and into the summer.
If so …
“I should be able to get at least the postseason and toward the end of the season in,” Sharp said. “I should be back and ready to play, hopefully at a hundred percent.”
The scenario was unlikely when Sharp was rushed into surgery, or even in September when he was diagnosed with histoplasmosis, a fungal infection in the respiratory system.
It often is found in dirt and bat or bird droppings. Sharp was going to Texas on weekends in the summer and fall to play with the Hunter Pence Baseball Academy. One theory is that, as a catcher, he was exposed to droppings in the dirt.
On his last trip to Texas, he caught a game in 100-plus degree temperature in Houston. The next day, he pitched a complete game, throwing 106 pitches. He was vomiting intermittently during all of it, and on the third day was sent home by his coach.
He lost his appetite and dropped the 25 pounds, but after being treated, recovered enough to work out at the Performance Lab in Normal. He regained the weight and was working diligently in preparation for BHS’ season, including 6 a.m. hitting sessions.
Then came the brain surgery.
“I just want to get back with my team and play baseball,” he said.
Here’s why:
“I’ve had really good support from my team, family and friends all throughout,” Sharp said. “It’s kind of made it easier knowing that they’re there for me.
“For the first three days (after surgery), I think I was able to have people in there (at the hospital). I had people in there as much as possible. After that, everyone has kept in touch over the phone.”
Among them has been BHS head coach Steve Clapp. Ken Sharp said Clapp waited with the family the night of Nick’s surgery until the surgeon finished at 12:30 a.m.
“God has really been at work here,” Clapp said. “Nick misses school and I was just kind of touching base with him and said, ‘Nick, how are you doing?’ He said, ‘I’m going to have brain surgery tonight’ … out of nowhere.
“It was one of those things where you’re like, ‘Is this real or is he just having some fun with me?’ I called his dad right away and sure enough. It’s gone incredibly well. He’s had a great team of physicians. For as tough a situation as it’s been, it’s gone as well as we could expect.”
Clearly Clapp would embrace having Sharp if and when BHS plays this season. Sharp is a three-year starter ranked among the top catchers in the state by Perfect Game.
While Clapp said, “I think that (Sharp’s return) is probably a possibility,” the BHS coach has not been thinking about baseball.
“I’ve just been praying as much as I can and just thankful that the surgery went well,” Clapp said. “Honestly, that (baseball) has been the last thing on my mind. They’re talking like a full recovery and I’m the happiest guy in the world he’s just healthy.”
“Happiest” and “healthy” … welcome words in the midst of a pandemic.
So is “blessed.”
Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: @pg_kindred
