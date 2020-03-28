Kindred: After health scares, Bloomington's Nick Sharp eager to terrorize opposing pitchers

On his last trip to Texas, he caught a game in 100-plus degree temperature in Houston. The next day, he pitched a complete game, throwing 106 pitches. He was vomiting intermittently during all of it, and on the third day was sent home by his coach.

He lost his appetite and dropped the 25 pounds, but after being treated, recovered enough to work out at the Performance Lab in Normal. He regained the weight and was working diligently in preparation for BHS’ season, including 6 a.m. hitting sessions.

Then came the brain surgery.

“I just want to get back with my team and play baseball,” he said.

Here’s why:

“I’ve had really good support from my team, family and friends all throughout,” Sharp said. “It’s kind of made it easier knowing that they’re there for me.

“For the first three days (after surgery), I think I was able to have people in there (at the hospital). I had people in there as much as possible. After that, everyone has kept in touch over the phone.”

Among them has been BHS head coach Steve Clapp. Ken Sharp said Clapp waited with the family the night of Nick’s surgery until the surgeon finished at 12:30 a.m.