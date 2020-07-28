Kindred: Amid virus, umpires not getting called out as often at youth tournaments

In normal circumstances, umpires would be well-served to have ear coverings because of their vocal critics in the stands and dugouts. The volume and frequency of those complaints have been lower during COVID-19, Powell said.

That’s due in part to a term with which we are too familiar: social distancing. Powell sees small clusters of fans together, presumably families. Voices are spread throughout the park rather than concentrated behind the plate.

And there’s this:

“We’ve had several games at Wesleyan and they won’t let them (fans) come in,” Powell said. “They have to be outside. So that in itself helps. They can’t see everything like they think they could (in the stands).”

Umpires have a different view as well. With the coronavirus in mind, those working Diamond Sports Tournaments have the option of calling balls and strikes from behind the pitcher’s mound.

Many have chosen to do so, including Bryan Bloodworth in the handful of games he has worked.

Bloodworth has found coaches to be receptive.