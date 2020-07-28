Kindred: Amid virus, umpires not getting called out as often at youth tournaments

Joe Powell stepped back into the world of youth travel baseball this month with trepidation. In addition to safety concerns during a pandemic, Powell wondered about the temperament of coaches, fans and players.
Would there be pent-up frustration after weeks/months at home? Would umpires be easy targets for release of that frustration?
A veteran umpire from Normal, Powell desperately wanted to get back on the field. Still …
“I was thinking people would be super hyper,” he said.
That is, on edge and ready to vent.
Powell has been relieved to find a kinder, gentler atmosphere in the Diamond Sports Tournaments he has worked throughout July in Bloomington-Normal.
It’s not perfect, but better than “normal.”
“The games I have had have been very good,” he said of team and fan behavior. “I’m really surprised.
“There’s really only been one situation where I had a coach get a little upset, but everything has almost been too good. You kind of wonder, ‘When is the other shoe going to drop?’”
Youth baseball and softball began playing summer games in late June when Illinois entered Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan. Powell decided to umpire wearing a face covering.
In normal circumstances, umpires would be well-served to have ear coverings because of their vocal critics in the stands and dugouts. The volume and frequency of those complaints have been lower during COVID-19, Powell said.
That’s due in part to a term with which we are too familiar: social distancing. Powell sees small clusters of fans together, presumably families. Voices are spread throughout the park rather than concentrated behind the plate.
And there’s this:
“We’ve had several games at Wesleyan and they won’t let them (fans) come in,” Powell said. “They have to be outside. So that in itself helps. They can’t see everything like they think they could (in the stands).”
Umpires have a different view as well. With the coronavirus in mind, those working Diamond Sports Tournaments have the option of calling balls and strikes from behind the pitcher’s mound.
Many have chosen to do so, including Bryan Bloodworth in the handful of games he has worked.
Bloodworth has found coaches to be receptive.
“When you tell them, they say, ‘That’s fine. We don’t care. We just want to play,’” Bloodworth said. “When you’re doing that (working behind the mound), the toughest call is the third-base line. But sometimes I think I see the (strike) zone better out there.”
Not everyone agrees. Again, it’s not perfect.
One recent patron, positioned behind the backstop, took exception with Bloodworth’s calls.
“I’m 60 feet away (from the plate) and he had to be 150 feet away, but he thought he could see the zone better than me,” Bloodworth said.
It happens. Just maybe not as much during a pandemic.
Ray Donald will tell you that. The Normal resident has worked everything from 10-under to 18-under, as well as the recent BNBA Classic All-Star Games for high school seniors.
The command thread?
“I think people are just happy to be back out there and trying to play,” Donald said. “The attitudes have been better for sure.”
Will it last? Don’t count on it.
Once COVID-19 is no longer in the equation — whenever that may be — look for it to be open season again on umpires.
Still, a guy can dream. What if it did stay like this?
“That would be great,” Donald said. “I hope the attitude continues. It’s been good.”
“Good” has a nice ring, especially in a pandemic.
