Kindred: At 84, Fritz Pagel still distinguishing himself as 'face' of Pontiac High School

Within the past week, one of Fritz Pagel’s many friends in Pontiac had a question for him. The query was linked to football and Pontiac High School, two of Pagel’s loves.

“They asked if I was going to run on the chain gang again (this season),” Pagel said. “I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ They said, ‘When are you going to give it up?’ I said, ‘When I can’t walk anymore.’”

Pagel followed with a hearty chuckle. But if you know Pagel — and most people in or around Pontiac do — he wasn’t kidding.

While the birth certificate insists Pagel is 84 years old, he maintains a youthful energy and passion for the school, its programs and his community. It’s why on Aug. 19 he will be among the recipients of the Pontiac Distinguished Alumni Award.

A 1956 graduate, Pagel has volunteered on the chain gang since 1960. That is a lot of rainy and/or snowy Friday nights, but for those of us in the media, Pagel has always been a friendly and welcoming presence on the sideline.

More than anyone, he qualifies as the “face” of Pontiac High School. Here’s why:

In addition to the chain gang duties, Pagel has assisted with track meets since 1956, helped with the Pontiac Holiday Basketball Tournament since 1976, driven team buses for multiple sports, most notably wrestling, and pulled equipment trailers for football throughout Illinois and for the band to Orlando, Florida (five times), New York, Minneapolis, Toronto, etc.

“Anything we need him to do, he’ll do,” Pontiac athletic director Gary Brunner said. “It’s a natural love for athletics and a natural love for Pontiac. But he also loves the music program, the FFA, the madrigals. He helps every group we have in our school. It’s not just athletics.”

What does Pagel ask in return? Nothing, really … unless you count a full stomach.

His appetite has a bit of a reputation. Brunner said Pagel is known “at any hospitality room in Central Illinois.” As athletic director at Mahomet-Seymour, Matt Hensley once told Brunner, “I had to up the fee for our wrestling tournament because I knew I had to feed Fritz.”

A few years ago, Brunner and Pagel shared driving duties with the band trailer to Orlando. It was eye-opening for the Pontiac A.D.

“I think he knew every Cracker Barrel between Pontiac and Orlando,” Brunner said.

Pagel’s response? Guilty as charged.

“They always have good food,” he said. “You can’t go wrong.”

The upcoming honor will be Pagel’s second this summer. He recently received the Illinois Athletic Directors Association Class 1A-2A Friends of Athletics statewide award.

“This is like the Fritz world tour right now,” Brunner said.

Pagel’s link to athletics began in high school, when he was a standout football player and track athlete. His high school football coach was looking into getting him an opportunity to walk-on for football at Illinois State. Instead, Pagel married his high school sweetheart a few months after graduation.

He settled into a career of 36 years with Northern Illinois Gas (now NICOR) as a gas mechanic specialist. He and Donna Pagel were married 56 years before she died of cancer in 2012.

They raised a son and two daughters. And now?

“I have great, great, great grandchildren,” Pagel says proudly.

His heart is with them, but there also is room for the students, athletes, coaches, parents, administrators and programs at Pontiac.

While he stopped driving a bus last year, he is still called upon for help from those who do. He knows how to get to every football field and every school you can imagine.

One current driver said to Pagel, “I have to get my Garmin.”

“You have a Garmin?” Pagel replied.

“Yeah, you,” the driver said.

Pagel chuckled again, but know this … Pontiac would be lost without him.

No joke.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

