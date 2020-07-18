Kindred: At 87, Don Harden still has basketball in heart, mind

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The game still matters to Don Harden, though it wasn’t always his game. In high school, he left it to those who tipped the scales at 100 pounds or more.

Harden weighed 95 at Danville High School, so he wrestled. It wasn’t until he was in the Navy that he played basketball for the first time since grade school and got his feet wet coaching it.

All these years later, he’s still dipping his toes in the water.

Recently, Harden watched The Basketball Tournament on ESPN, a welcome respite from the “crazy shows” he says he often finds himself watching.

As the competition played out, Harden took notes. He listed ways he believes the game he loves — and served him so well during a Hall of Fame coaching career at Bellflower and Blue Ridge high schools — could be improved.

Some are old, some new and some wishful thinking. Harden understands they likely will never happen. Still, he wrote them down. A guy can hope, even at age 87 (more on that later).

In Harden’s grade school days, a two-shot foul didn’t always mean two free throws. A player could declare prior to his first free throw whether he wanted to shoot two or take the option of shooting one and then getting the ball out of bounds.