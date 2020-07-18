Kindred: At 87, Don Harden still has basketball in heart, mind

The game still matters to Don Harden, though it wasn’t always his game. In high school, he left it to those who tipped the scales at 100 pounds or more.
Harden weighed 95 at Danville High School, so he wrestled. It wasn’t until he was in the Navy that he played basketball for the first time since grade school and got his feet wet coaching it.
All these years later, he’s still dipping his toes in the water.
Recently, Harden watched The Basketball Tournament on ESPN, a welcome respite from the “crazy shows” he says he often finds himself watching.
As the competition played out, Harden took notes. He listed ways he believes the game he loves — and served him so well during a Hall of Fame coaching career at Bellflower and Blue Ridge high schools — could be improved.
Some are old, some new and some wishful thinking. Harden understands they likely will never happen. Still, he wrote them down. A guy can hope, even at age 87 (more on that later).
In Harden’s grade school days, a two-shot foul didn’t always mean two free throws. A player could declare prior to his first free throw whether he wanted to shoot two or take the option of shooting one and then getting the ball out of bounds.
The coach, who had to remain seated, would signal to the player what to do.
“I liked it,” Harden said.
At a minimum it is intriguing.
Harden also has an idea for a 3-pointer that is unrelated to the current shot from beyond the 3-point line. He contends a player who gets a rebound and puts the ball back in (no dribbles, no passes) should be awarded three points.
“He did two things that were absolutely good,” Harden said. “He ought to be rewarded. I’ve always believed that.”
Harden also believes a technical on a coach should count as a foul on a player on his/her team.
Which player?
“I’m thinking maybe the captain, or a designated player,” Harden said. “Putting it on the coach doesn’t penalize the team (enough).”
Harden’s theory? It would make coaches think twice before going into a rant and getting a T.
He also would love to see the lane widened, saying, “It would reduce the charging and blocking foul calls,” and is for eliminating the opening jump ball.
“The big guy always gets it (the tip) anyway,” Harden said. “Just flip a coin and it’s fair for both of them. Do it just like football.”
What else?
Well, the dunk. Harden isn’t a huge fan.
“I’m tired of seeing 7-footers dunk the ball,” he said. “I think it should only be worth one point.”
About those 7-footers, Harden wants things to be more challenging for them. He would like to see the basket raised “at least six inches, maybe even a foot.”
“These kids are so much bigger and stronger now,” Harden said. “When I first started coaching (1959 at Bellflower), a guy would come out and sell us shoes and we’d order shoes from size 7 to size 10. The last year I coached (1992 at Blue Ridge), it was size 10 to size 14. Nobody wore size 7 anymore.”
Harden had one more thing on his list, but admitted, “I can’t read my own writing.”
Been there.
What is clear is that Harden’s passion for basketball is as strong as during the 31 years he spent on the bench. He also coached track for 22 seasons and baseball for 20, meaning he coached in 1,790 high school athletic contests.
The baseball diamond in Bellflower is named the Don Harden Ball Field. He has made his name and his life in the small community of 350, with a side trip to Blue Ridge after Bellflower consolidated with Farmer City-Mansfield.
He coached three years at Blue Ridge, then “laid out for two years to have a heart attack,” Harden said. He returned to coach two more seasons before retiring.
He is in the team photo for “nicest person you’ll ever meet,” not to mention McLean County Tournament championship photos from 1965 (Bellflower) and 1988 (Blue Ridge).
Now, he moves slowly and gets out on a limited basis. Among his blessings are six children, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He misses his wife, Joyce, who died in 2015.
“I’m 87, and nobody should ever be 87,” Harden said. “I always said 72 should be the end of the line. After that, you’re not worth a darn for anything. My wife’s gone and here I sit every day in the chair watching crazy shows.”
They’re not all crazy. Sometimes, there is basketball to watch.
That is a blessing, too.
