Kindred: 'Be Like Jett.' 3-year-old Jett Brown touched those lucky enough to have met him

Be Like Jett. The phrase is in hearts and on farm equipment and in a grass field not far from here. If you don’t know what it means, you didn’t know Jett Brown. That is not your fault, merely your misfortune.
Jett Brown was 3. Note the “was.” It is difficult to write and harder to say aloud, wrap your mind around. Three-year-olds are present and in the moment, never meant for past tense.
Therein lies the heartache for his immediate family, extended family, friends and community. Six weeks after his third birthday, he died in a freak, tragic accident on June 27.
His story is not about sports except for this: A few hours before the accident, he had his first T-ball practice in his hometown of Carthage, Illinois. He wore an Anthony Rizzo T-shirt and a Chicago Cubs hat on backward.
Our nephew, Ben Brown, is an avid Cubs fan and was raising his son to cheer for the North Siders. Young Jett will do it now from heaven, which is to say from God’s luxury box.
Word is he was not captivated by that first practice. His mother, Raigan Brown, later reported he said “I done” roughly 45 times. Being 3 means being honest, and his interest lied more in petting his grandparents’ dog than fielding ground balls.
Let’s call that a win.
His short life was filled with W's. He won hearts with a wide smile, loving nature and easy going demeanor. As his funeral procession made its way from Macomb to Carthage, large Cubs’ W flags flew on both sides of Route 336. One hung from a John Deere combine with the words “Be Like Jett” on the window of the cab.
The phrase also was mowed into a pasture … visible from the ground, but especially from above.
You can bet Jett smiled down on that. He can see all things now and, best of all, keep track of everyone he held dear. An inquisitive sort, he often said, “Where Farmer?” in reference to the aforementioned dog, or “Where Papa?” or “Where Grandma?” or “Where Mommy?” or “Where Daddy?”
The list was lengthy and his peeps mattered to him. No longer will he wonder.
He is perched at the right hand of God saying, “There’s Farmer,” and “There’s Mommy” and “There’s Daddy.” Then, his dark eyes dancing, he turns to the Almighty with a proud smile. The sky seems a little brighter.
The reality is that amid the sorrow and sadness of his death has emerged a triumph of faith, spirit and love. His parents have been incredibly strong during the darkest time they will know. They have leaned on their faith, been there for their daughter, Hattie, 5, and benefited from the unwavering support of family, friends and the community at large.
Even the Cubs reached out, sending a letter of sympathy signed by chairman Tom Ricketts.
It is easy to see all that is wrong in the world. Jett Brown’s death, as tragic and unfair as it is, has shined light on what is right in regard to compassion and caring,
What does it mean to Be Like Jett? A lot of things really, but mostly to be positive, love one another and have a calming effect on those around you. T-shirts designed by his cousin read “Be Like Jett” and include the words: “Loving. Happy. Chill.”
That’s chill as in go with the flow, be the better person, take the high road. It’s quite a legacy for anyone, but especially a 3-year-old.
Well done, young Jett. Your life touched others, had meaning beyond the here and now
We should all aspire to that.
