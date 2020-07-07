Kindred: 'Be Like Jett.' Three-year-old Jett Brown touched those lucky enough to have met him

The reality is that amid the sorrow and sadness of his death has emerged a triumph of faith, spirit and love. His parents have been incredibly strong during the darkest time they will know. They have leaned on their faith, been there for their daughter, Hattie, 5, and benefited from the unwavering support of family, friends and the community at large.

Even the Cubs reached out, sending a letter of sympathy signed by chairman Tom Ricketts.

It is easy to see all that is wrong in the world. Jett Brown’s death, as tragic and unfair as it is, has shined light on what is right in regard to compassion and caring,

What does it mean to Be Like Jett? A lot of things really, but mostly to be positive, love one another and have a calming effect on those around you. T-shirts designed by his cousin read “Be Like Jett” and include the words: “Loving. Happy. Chill.”

That’s chill as in go with the flow, be the better person, take the high road. It’s quite a legacy for anyone, but especially a 3-year-old.

Well done, young Jett. Your life touched others, had meaning beyond the here and now

We should all aspire to that.