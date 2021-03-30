Kindred: ‘Best stretch’ of sports is back, and feels better than ever

Like so many things in a pre-2020 existence, we took our annual sports smorgasbord for granted. We popped the popcorn, ordered wings, grabbed the remote and spent late March/early April with NCAA Final Four basketball (men and women), MLB season openers and the Masters.
It was a “I'll get back to you in a couple of weeks” TV worship that left eyes weary, spirits lifted and the heart warmed. It was the best stretch on the sports calendar and always would be. We were sure of it.
Then COVID-19 happened. Or, if you prefer, the coronavirus, the pandemic. The world kept turning, yet everything stopped. What mattered most were infections, positivity rates, deaths. But for the sports-minded, sports matter too. And they were gone, from junior high and high school on up.
The men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments were canceled. MLB Opening Day was delayed until July, the start of a hollow 60-game season. The Masters showed up in November with Rae’s Creek, Amen Corner, Jim Nantz and no “patrons.” It wasn’t the same.
So here we are in 2021, vaccines in millions of arms and normalcy within sight, reason. A full return will take time, requiring patience when we’re so bleeping tired of being patient. The good news is we have progress, enough to make this week and next feel right again.
After starving for that a year ago, we can plop in front of the TV and be channel-surfing gluttons. Count me in.
Yes, fan restrictions remain. The threat of positive player tests is still real. Both remind us of where we’ve been the past 12 months.
That’s OK. We’ll get a good look at where we’re headed.
Games will be played with NCAA titles on the line, the men in Indianapolis, women in San Antonio. The first fastballs on Thursday will set in motion a 162-game baseball season that hopefully avoids interruption. The following Thursday, the Masters will tee off and get back to “a tradition unlike any other,” aside from smaller galleries, spectator masks and socially distanced media interviews.
It’s not perfect, but if we’re honest, is anything? Some things are just better than others, and after a 2020 spent in a worrisome wilderness, seeing trophies hoisted, home run trots and a green jacket … all in the span of 10 days … seems better than ever.
Can you get carpal tunnel from a television remote? Can’t wait to find out.
Certainly there is joy in what has been returned to us, but also relief. In the darkest days of the virus — hopefully we can say that — there was a sense none of this would happen by Spring 2021. Maybe you were confident. Not me.
So yes, there is relief. Ashley Brewer of ESPN said it well this week on Twitter, writing: “This is the last Monday without a Major League Baseball game for the next seven months. Folks, we made it.”
Whew! Made it indeed.
There is evidence of how badly we’ve wanted this. The “March Madness TV” account on Twitter reported that viewership for the NCAA men’s Sweet 16 regional semifinals was the best since 1993 and up 12% over 2019.
You remember 2019. Don’t you? We were jaded way back then. It seems so long ago after a year of misery and masks, questions and quarantines.
It has been a journey “unlike any other.” But now, finally, as grass begins to green and golf balls sail out of bounds (trust me), we have Final Fours, final outs and testy par-4s to embrace.
At some point that may seem routine again. Having it all at once may feel “normal” and impenetrable.
Not yet.
Relish it. Wrap your mind around how fresh and new it feels. Enjoy every second, as if it could all go away.
Now we know it can.
