Kindred: ‘Best stretch’ of sports is back, and feels better than ever

Certainly there is joy in what has been returned to us, but also relief. In the darkest days of the virus — hopefully we can say that — there was a sense none of this would happen by Spring 2021. Maybe you were confident. Not me.

So yes, there is relief. Ashley Brewer of ESPN said it well this week on Twitter, writing: “This is the last Monday without a Major League Baseball game for the next seven months. Folks, we made it.”

Whew! Made it indeed.

There is evidence of how badly we’ve wanted this. The “March Madness TV” account on Twitter reported that viewership for the NCAA men’s Sweet 16 regional semifinals was the best since 1993 and up 12% over 2019.

You remember 2019. Don’t you? We were jaded way back then. It seems so long ago after a year of misery and masks, questions and quarantines.

It has been a journey “unlike any other.” But now, finally, as grass begins to green and golf balls sail out of bounds (trust me), we have Final Fours, final outs and testy par-4s to embrace.

At some point that may seem routine again. Having it all at once may feel “normal” and impenetrable.

Not yet.