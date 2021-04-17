Kindred: Bill Kennedy’s story? A softball man with a soft heart, a sense of humor and, always, the right words

“Many times when a pitcher wasn’t doing well in the circle, he’d go out there, take the ball, look at the ball like there was something wrong with it and throw it out,” Fischer said.

“His sense of humor was spot on. He knew how to make it light when he needed to make it light. He knew how to amp it up when he needed to amp it up. And it was never in a voice that was raised or negative.”

Even in the short walk from the dugout to the circle, Kennedy made an impression. Former ISU star pitcher Nicole Kurth Duncheon called it a “saunter,” adding, “He would have the same saunter whether you were up by 10 or down by 10. You were going to get the same demeanor.”

Shannon Nicholson Guthrie found that as well during a stellar Redbird career, saying Kennedy “took a little while to get out there.”

“I don’t think anybody could make a mound visit like Bill,” she said. “He was always very consistent in what he said. He’d go, ‘We’re OK.’ Then he’d say, ‘What are you feeling best with right now?’”

The words are familiar for Guthrie, now the seventh-year head coach at the University of Illinois-Springfield. She hears them during her trips to the circle.