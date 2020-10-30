Kindred: Bob Loy’s legacy? His life’s work will live on

Competitive swimming is all about time. Success is measured in minutes, seconds, fractions of a second. Less is more, so the best work hours and hours to shave off tenths and hundredths of a second.
Justin Wolfe did it better than most, winning a state championship as a Bloomington High School senior. Now, he successfully oversees an engineering department that strives to do more with less.
He has found the two are related, largely because of a man Wolfe likened to “a family member” throughout high school.
When Wolfe entered BHS, he didn’t expect to be a state champion. Bob Loy created that vision with him, for him. Together, the swimmer and his coach saw it become reality when Wolfe won the 2008 100-yard butterfly state final. It led to a swim scholarship and an engineering degree at Southern Illinois.
While their time at BHS was relatively short, Loy’s impact on Wolfe’s life marches on. That won’t change even after Loy, 65, died unexpectedly on Thursday.
“He and I had a special bond,” Wolfe said. “I had some hard times. I got burned out on swimming. As a swimmer, you do it year round, right? My motivation outside of the three-month high school season was subpar at best. I can tell you with 100 percent certainty that without the high school season with Coach Loy, I wouldn’t have swam.
”I didn’t have the fire to do it. He knew that. We had a goal that we wanted to reach for four years and we were able to accomplish it.”
That was just the start. Wolfe understands that now. You take a lot of things for granted in high school. But when you’re 30 years old, in a job that fulfills you and have a wife and 2-year-old son you adore, you’re grateful for how it all happened.
“He took me to a point in my athletic career that I never thought I’d be,” Wolfe said. “He helped me start the journey in life. He helped me with my swimming, my swimming got me to college and my college got me into my career. I can even give Coach a little credit for starting my family. I met my wife (Jessica) on the swim team at SIU. Without swimming, that wouldn’t have happened.”
There’s more. Wolfe, who lives in St. Peter, Minn., manages an engineering department for a family owned company called Cambria, which makes luxury quartz countertops.
He says the skills he relies on daily can be traced to Loy, who would deflect such praise. He is worthy just the same.
“The commitment I put into that sport, I wouldn’t have done it without him,” Wolfe said. “Today, I’m fortunate enough to be in a leadership position and do the engineering that I like. I can tell you I wouldn’t have the confidence or the leadership ability to do what I’m doing without being able to perform at a high level in swimming.
“You do that, it naturally builds confidence, it naturally builds leadership qualities. It permeates through the rest of your life. None of that happens without starting that journey with him when I was 14, 15 years old.”
It is a great legacy. When your life’s work outlives you, is there anything better? When your impact is open ended, spanning genders and generations, you have succeeded in every way.
Wolfe is among many to be influenced by Loy, a BHS teacher and head boys and girls swim coach for 38 years before retiring in 2017. He also had stints as an assistant coach in softball and tennis, and after retirement served as diving coach at BHS under head coach Jen Godlewski.
Loy spent his summers coaching club swimmers, most recently with the Bloomington-Normal Swim Club. The night before he died, he was at BNSC practice, doing what he loved.
“He’s definitely a legend. Things aren’t going to be the same without him,” said Godlewski, her voice cracking. “He was just a positive influence. He cared about everybody. He had the biggest heart of anybody I’ve ever known.”
Loy poured a huge chunk of it into swimming. He was a star swimmer at BHS, graduating in 1973, and at Illinois State, earning All-America honors.
Soon, he was back at BHS, where his first boys swim team in 1979-80 included junior John Pratt. Loy brought instant credibility, enthusiasm for the job and a taper system — which is used to prepare for championship meets — that his young swimmers believed in, thrived in.
Pratt, a Bloomington attorney, says Loy made him fast enough to earn a scholarship to the University of Kentucky. He’ll tell you that decades later, Loy transformed Pratt’s son, Robby, from a good swimmer to a record-setting “elite Intercity swimmer.”
More than anything, Pratt will tell you this about Loy:
“He was just so totally engaged in the whole sport of swimming. He was somebody who loved his swimmers of course and loved watching them. But he also liked to talk to the coaches and talk to the parents and loved the history and traditions. He loved road trips, he loved going out to eat with swimmers. He just loved it all, everything about swimming. He was unique in that way.”
Randy Sharer can attest. My longtime colleague at The Pantagraph, Sharer interviewed Loy and saw him in action more than any other media member.
He watched Loy mentor a multitude of all-staters and All-Americans at the high school and club levels, marveling at his ability to connect with swimmers of all ages.
“He was one of those guys who was just born to coach,” Sharer said. “He had that enthusiasm for every single kid. Even with the 12-and-under kids, he knew their times and what was a good time. It was never work to him it didn’t seem like. He could just work forever and all of those practices where they get up so early in swimming, that was nothing to him because he loved it.”
It’s the only way you become the longest tenured coach at BHS. John Szabo, the Purple Raiders’ retired athletic director, has coached track and cross country at the school for 40 years. He said he ranks second to Loy’s 41 years as a BHS coach.
“He touched a lot of lives in our community,” Szabo said. “He loved being around kids. He loved them and they always respected him and worked hard for him.”
Current BHS athletic director Tony Bauman called Loy’s death “a huge shock for all of us,” adding, “Trying to comprehend what he meant to everybody is saddening.”
“He impacted people in such a positive way,” Bauman said. “For athletes we have swimming now, some of their parents swam for Bob. To hear their stories and the way he impacted them and then to have him coach their kids, it was a meaningful thing for their families.”
Sharer said simply, “I can’t believe he’s gone.” No one can. There is an emptiness to that, an unfillable void. At the same time, there is triumph.
The impact one has on others doesn’t expire. Bob Loy’s is alive and well.
In Justin Wolfe and so many others.
