Kindred: Bob Loy’s legacy? His life’s work will live on

Randy Sharer can attest. My longtime colleague at The Pantagraph, Sharer interviewed Loy and saw him in action more than any other media member.

He watched Loy mentor a multitude of all-staters and All-Americans at the high school and club levels, marveling at his ability to connect with swimmers of all ages.

“He was one of those guys who was just born to coach,” Sharer said. “He had that enthusiasm for every single kid. Even with the 12-and-under kids, he knew their times and what was a good time. It was never work to him it didn’t seem like. He could just work forever and all of those practices where they get up so early in swimming, that was nothing to him because he loved it.”

It’s the only way you become the longest tenured coach at BHS. John Szabo, the Purple Raiders’ retired athletic director, has coached track and cross country at the school for 40 years. He said he ranks second to Loy’s 41 years as a BHS coach.

“He touched a lot of lives in our community,” Szabo said. “He loved being around kids. He loved them and they always respected him and worked hard for him.”

Current BHS athletic director Tony Bauman called Loy’s death “a huge shock for all of us,” adding, “Trying to comprehend what he meant to everybody is saddening.”