KIndred: Bryan Thomas enters 25th season as ‘elder statesman,’ law student

Bryan Thomas was “the young guy” when he began coaching football at Normal Community High School. This week, Ironmen head coach Jason Drengwitz accurately described Thomas as “the elder statesman” of his staff.

“I’ve grown from the youngest guy to the oldest,” Thomas said. “And I tell you, it happened overnight.”

It typically does when you love what you’re doing, immerse yourself in it. As Thomas enters his 25th season on the NCHS staff, his passion for the job, the game and those who play it has not waned.

At 52, he still jumps in at cornerback occasionally during practice. A player with boundless energy is said to have “a high motor.” Thomas’ motor is revved and running smoothly.

“It’s just been beautiful,” he said of his NCHS tenure. “It’s been a lot of early mornings, but once the kids come out and you see the birds and the sun is coming up … man, it’s time to have a good time.”

Thomas doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon. Along with teaching in the NCHS social studies department, he serves as associate head coach, defensive backs coach and helps coordinate the defense. In the spring, he is the boys head track coach.

Thomas also heads up the school’s Culture Club and Not In Our Town organization, as well as serving on the NAACP Youth Council. A husband and father of three, he has a lot on his plate.

Yet, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down last year, he added “law student” to his workload. Thomas was accepted to the Washington University law school and is working online to get his degree by September 2022.

“It’s something I always wanted to do,” Thomas said. “I got bored during COVID, so I applied and I got in.”

He plans to teach eight more years, but said a law degree would open doors for him to handle mediations/negotiations, divorce/child custody cases, work in a university athletic department and/or become a sports agent.

Those who know Thomas were not surprised. He has a bachelor’s and a master’s in history from Illinois State, as well as a master’s in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia Irvine.

“I just think the more you learn, the more we can help others,” Thomas said. “Especially as a history teacher … that’s what I do. I try to talk to kids and show kids a different way.

“I didn’t know what to major in. I changed my major several times. But I think it came all the way around to where I wanted to be between teaching, coaching and law school. You figure it out. Even if it’s at 50-plus, you figure it out.”

Thomas came to Bloomington-Normal after graduating from Chicago South Shore High School, where he played football and initially hoped to walk-on at Illinois State.

But …

“Those guys were huge and fast,” Thomas said.

Instead, he accepted an ROTC scholarship to ISU, spent a year in the program and ultimately drifted toward a history degree.

He joined Hud Venerable’s NCHS staff in 1997, starting out on the freshmen and sophomore levels before moving up. He coached another 10 years under Venerable, 10 under Wes Temples and is entering a fourth under Drengwitz.

When Drengwitz arrived as an assistant in 2004, he was offensive coordinator and Thomas the defensive coordinator on the sophomore team.

Now, Thomas is a trusted voice for Drengwitz.

“When there are decisions to make and tough decisions, I always rely on Bryan to give honest and good feedback,” Drengwitz said. “He’s invaluable in our program and our school with the relationships he develops with our players and our students.

“We’ve relied on his expertise in a lot of situations over the years, especially in my four years as head coach.”

Thomas and Drengwitz were assistants when Venerable’s 2006 team went 14-0 and won the Class 6A state championship. The Ironmen are 206-59 since Thomas joined the program.

Among the players making that happen was Jamal Thomas, class of 2012 and son of Bryan and Sheri Thomas. As a senior, Jamal Thomas earned the Chris Hummel Award in a vote of his teammates as the team’s toughest lineman.

It was a proud moment for dad, who coached Hummel, a former NCHS star, in semi-pro and indoor football.

“My son was a 3-year-old water boy when I started (at NCHS),” Bryan Thomas said. “He came through the program and did well, so that was a lot of fun.

“That was a special group because I was with those kids through junior high and would take them to practice … pile them in the truck picking them up and dropping them off. It’s a grind, but you have to love it.”

Few love it more than Thomas, whose family also includes daughters Angelique and Breanna. The longest-tenured coach on the NCHS staff will be raring to go when practice begins Aug. 9.

He has a score to settle with an Ironmen quarterback.

“I still play scout team cornerback in some segments, and the quarterback threw a touchdown pass on me last week (during summer workouts),” Thomas said. “I vowed that I will pick him off one time this season.

“It’s fun. It keeps you young.”

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

