Kindred: Buzz Capra on the grit and grace of Hank Aaron

“In the footage it shows guys running and I’m over right behind House when he catches the ball. I could have jumped over his back, but he caught it. Of course, then we ran it into home plate and they stopped the game.”

It was an exhilarating moment in what turned out to be the best season of Capra’s seven-year career. An injury to starter Ron Reed in May opened a spot in the rotation. Capra stepped in and stayed, finishing 16-8 and leading all of baseball with a 2.28 earned run average.

“It was an exciting year for me,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aaron batted .268 in 112 games in his final season in Atlanta with 20 home runs and 69 RBIs. He played two more years with the Milwaukee Brewers before retiring.

Home run No. 20 was significant. Aaron hit it on Oct. 2 in his final at-bat as a Brave, giving him an astonishing 20 straight seasons of 20 or more home runs.

Capra had a good look at that one, too.

“I was in the bullpen and it skidded off the top of the fence into the bullpen,” Capra said. “It was like it was from heaven. It was a line drive and it just kept going up. You’re like, ‘Is it going to be enough?’ And it hit off the fence and skidded in.