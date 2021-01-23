Kindred: Buzz on Hank Aaron: He led quietly by what he did, who he was

Buzz Capra had friendly conversations with Hank Aaron, but never lengthy ones. There was no need for that. Watching Aaron go about his business every day, so humbly and consistently, said everything about who he was.
His approach spoke to Capra and everyone else in the 1974 Atlanta Braves clubhouse about Aaron’s grit and grace.
Aaron, who died Friday at 86, was 40 years old when the 1974 season began and nearing baseball’s most hallowed record, Babe Ruth’s 714 career home runs. Capra was a 26-year-old pitcher newly acquired from the New York Mets.
The star of Illinois State’s 1969 NCAA College Division national championship team, Capra found Aaron to be a respected and respectful presence.
“He kind of led the team by what he did on the field,” said Capra, now 73 and living in Hoffman Estates. “He wasn’t one of these real rah-rah type guys.
“He was pretty quiet, actually. He did his talking on the field, and he did it quite well. He was a hell of a player.”
Many argue he was the best ever, retiring in 1976 as baseball’s home run king with 755, a .305 career batting average, 3,771 hits and a record 2,297 runs batted in.
There were a lot of great moments on Aaron’s journey to Cooperstown. Capra, a 27th-round draft pick who describes himself as “5-foot nothing and 100 nothing pounds (actually 5-10, 168),” was part of two of the most memorable.
Aaron hit his record-tying 714th home run in the Braves’ season opener at Cincinnati on April 4, 1974. Capra pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief in a 7-6, 11-inning loss.
Four days later, Aaron made history at Atlanta’s Fulton County Stadium, hitting a home run to left field for No. 715. Capra later closed out Atlanta’s 7-4 victory over the Dodgers, earning the save with three scoreless innings. He struck out six, walked one and allowed no hits.
“I was pretty pumped up. The adrenaline was pumping,” Capra said. “It was quite a thrill to be involved in that situation. It was probably one of the highlights of my career. People ask me and that was one of the highlights for me.”
Aaron’s home run came in the fourth inning and sailed into the Braves’ bullpen. It nearly landed in Capra’s glove.
Instead, it was caught by fellow Braves pitcher Tom House. Here’s why:
“We all had little sections of the bullpen that we were covering because he hit a lot of his home runs to left field,” Capra said. “People were dropping stuff out of the stands above us, so I switched my place with Tom House about two pitches before he hit the home run. Tom was in the spot where I had been.
“In the footage it shows guys running and I’m over right behind House when he catches the ball. I could have jumped over his back, but he caught it. Of course, then we ran it into home plate and they stopped the game.”
It was an exhilarating moment in what turned out to be the best season of Capra’s seven-year career. An injury to starter Ron Reed in May opened a spot in the rotation. Capra stepped in and stayed, finishing 16-8 and leading all of baseball with a 2.28 earned run average.
“It was an exciting year for me,” he said.
Meanwhile, Aaron batted .268 in 112 games in his final season in Atlanta with 20 home runs and 69 RBIs. He played two more years with the Milwaukee Brewers before retiring.
Home run No. 20 was significant. Aaron hit it on Oct. 2 in his final at-bat as a Brave, giving him an astonishing 20 straight seasons of 20 or more home runs.
Capra had a good look at that one, too.
“I was in the bullpen and it skidded off the top of the fence into the bullpen,” Capra said. “It was like it was from heaven. It was a line drive and it just kept going up. You’re like, ‘Is it going to be enough?’ And it hit off the fence and skidded in.
“Just playing for 20 years is amazing, not to mention to average out that many home runs in that length of time.”
Aaron traveled that 1974 season with a bodyguard. He had received racist hate mail and death threats on his way to Ruth’s record.
Capra said the bodyguard was on the plane, in the dugout … “everywhere he (Aaron) went.”
“There were some people down there still fighting the civil war in certain towns outside of Atlanta,” Capra said. “There were some people who didn’t want him to break Ruth’s record. I heard a lot of stuff. He was getting a lot of hate mail I know. But nothing ever happened.
“He was a great ballplayer and a good guy. It was all good. He was a team guy, a gamer and a great competitor on the field.”
Capra is on a short list of players to have been teammates with Aaron and Willie Mays. Capra was with the Mets in 1973 and had a locker near Mays, who was playing his final season.
“He was a good guy,” Capra said. “He was a little more outspoken as far as chattering up a little bit. Hank wasn’t really chatty. He just did his talking with his bat, and he did plenty of that.
“To me, he’s still the home run champ. Barry Bonds hit his home runs (762), but to me, Hank will always be the true home run champion.”
