Kindred: Buzz on Hank Aaron: He led quietly by what he did, who he was

Aaron hit his record-tying 714th home run in the Braves’ season opener at Cincinnati on April 4, 1974. Capra pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief in a 7-6, 11-inning loss.

Four days later, Aaron made history at Atlanta’s Fulton County Stadium, hitting a home run to left field for No. 715. Capra later closed out Atlanta’s 7-4 victory over the Dodgers, earning the save with three scoreless innings. He struck out six, walked one and allowed no hits.

“I was pretty pumped up. The adrenaline was pumping,” Capra said. “It was quite a thrill to be involved in that situation. It was probably one of the highlights of my career. People ask me and that was one of the highlights for me.”

Aaron’s home run came in the fourth inning and sailed into the Braves’ bullpen. It nearly landed in Capra’s glove.

Instead, it was caught by fellow Braves pitcher Tom House. Here’s why:

“We all had little sections of the bullpen that we were covering because he hit a lot of his home runs to left field,” Capra said. “People were dropping stuff out of the stands above us, so I switched my place with Tom House about two pitches before he hit the home run. Tom was in the spot where I had been.