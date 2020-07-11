Kindred: Cancellation of Illinois vs. Illinois State deflating. But in times like these, it's better to be realistic

From a purely selfish standpoint, news that Illinois State will not be playing Illinois in its football opener was deflating. This was to be Opening Night for a new way of life. Finally, a chance to take part in a tailgate, complete with food and drink, then grab a seat in the stands and cheer, boo or both.
That is, be a fan.
Illinois State athletic director Larry Lyons accurately pointed out in a statement Thursday the Sept. 4 game had been circled on calendars. It was on mine, but now, there is a big X through it.
We’ve done that a lot in the past four months because of the coronavirus. The ISU-Illini game fell victim to it when the Big Ten Conference announced it will play only conference games in the fall sports season.
No surprise. There had been whispers the move was coming. If we’ve learned anything during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that nothing is beyond its reach. To think a nonconference football game stood a chance was more fantasy than reality.
The Big Ten cited the health and safety of its athletes and coaches, stating a conference-only schedule will allow for added flexibility in adjusting for virus-related concerns. While there is merit in that, the truth is Illinois’ Big Ten football games will be more of a risk than facing ISU.
The Illini now open at Rutgers on Oct. 3 and play at Nebraska on Oct. 10. The travel and logistics of those trips are far more risky than the Redbirds heading an hour to the east on Interstate 74.
Granted, few Big Ten nonconference matchups are as travel friendly as ISU-Illinois. The conference likely deemed it unfair to pick and choose which non-league games would be safest. Easier to wipe out all of them.
The Pac-12 Conference has done the same and likely more will follow. What does that mean?
For one, a substantial loss of revenue … for the Power Five schools certainly, but also the ISUs of the football world. Playing a Big Ten team brings a lucrative guarantee. This was a money game that would help fund ISU athletics beyond football. While the matchup could be rescheduled for a future season, it is a financial ‘L’ right now.
What else does it mean?
We may not see college football at all this fall. Eliminating nonconference games could well be the first step toward canceling the season entirely, or postponing it until spring.
The Ivy League has canceled sports for the remainder of 2020. So have several Division III schools, including the College of New Jersey, which in late June canceled the following “high-density, high-risk” fall semester sports: football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, wrestling and men’s and women’s basketball.
That’s the same New Jersey where Illinois is slated to play Rutgers.
It is not really a matter of liking such decisions or agreeing with them. The bottom line is the ball is rolling in that direction and stopping the momentum could be difficult under current circumstances. While the death rate has slowed, the number of COVID-19 cases is spiking again in several states. That makes college presidents nervous and more likely to exercise caution.
You can shake your fist at them if you’d like, but the last thing they want is for an outbreak at their school or in their community to fall back on them.
The pressure to play will be greatest in the Power Five conferences, where there are millions of dollars at stake in game and television revenue. Pulling the plug on the season would be devastating financially, but health and safety have more value than dollars and cents.
From a purely selfish standpoint, you wish there was a way around that. You wish ISU could be teeing it up on Sept. 4 against the Illini. You wish for a hot grill, cold cooler and, a bit later, a good view from the stands.
Then you realize this is not a time to be selfish.
Better to be realistic.
