Kindred: Cancellation of Illinois vs. Illinois State deflating. But in times like these, it's better to be realistic

The Ivy League has canceled sports for the remainder of 2020. So have several Division III schools, including the College of New Jersey, which in late June canceled the following “high-density, high-risk” fall semester sports: football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, wrestling and men’s and women’s basketball.

That’s the same New Jersey where Illinois is slated to play Rutgers.

It is not really a matter of liking such decisions or agreeing with them. The bottom line is the ball is rolling in that direction and stopping the momentum could be difficult under current circumstances. While the death rate has slowed, the number of COVID-19 cases is spiking again in several states. That makes college presidents nervous and more likely to exercise caution.

You can shake your fist at them if you’d like, but the last thing they want is for an outbreak at their school or in their community to fall back on them.

The pressure to play will be greatest in the Power Five conferences, where there are millions of dollars at stake in game and television revenue. Pulling the plug on the season would be devastating financially, but health and safety have more value than dollars and cents.