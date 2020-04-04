Kindred: Cancellation of Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games because of coronavirus stings

With the frequent announcements of sporting events being canceled or postponed, it’s natural to become numb to it all. When word came this week that the Wimbledon tennis championships have been canceled — the first time since World War II — the voice inside said matter of factly: “OK, that’s gone, too.”
The coronavirus pandemic has put sports in their place. That is, well behind health and safety. No practice or game is worth the risk.
So as professional leagues were put on hold indefinitely, high school and college seasons cut short or eliminated, and signature events pushed back or canceled (the Olympics, the Masters, Kentucky Derby, Indianapolis 500, Wimbledon, etc.), we lumped them together as unfortunate but understandable.
Nothing, it seemed, could stand alone amid a universal sports shutdown.
Then something did.
Thursday’s news that the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games have been canceled brought a unique sadness to a sad time. Maybe it’s a “you had to be there” kind of thing, but for anyone who has attended the annual event at Illinois State, this one hit home.
Certainly other sports events — probably most of them — draw larger crowds and are more revenue-driven. That’s what makes this collection of athletes, coaches, parents, volunteers and supporters truly special.
It isn’t about money, stardom, status or jealousy. It is competition in its purest form and it means everything to those involved.
This year’s event was scheduled for June 12-14. The decision to cancel was difficult. Special Olympics Illinois President and CEO Dave Breen said so during a video announcement. It also was the right thing for the thousands of Special Olympians statewide who have trained and qualified for the Summer Games.
The cancellation triggered memories from reporting on past Special Olympics competitions in Bloomington-Normal, the Summer Games included. Some were vivid, others sketchy. The Pantagraph archive helped fill in blanks.
Here’s why this matters, and why its absence stings:
One Summer Games “assignment” led to meeting Cornelius Harris of Lincoln. He was 25 and in a wheelchair, his smile brighter than the sun blanketing ISU’s Horton Track.
Harris was a first-time Special Olympian and had won a silver medal in the 25-meter non-motorized wheelchair race. It hung from his neck as he wheeled over to his coaches and a captivated reporter.
Holding up two fingers, he said, “I got second place … so that’s pretty good. Thank you for supporting me.”
It was 1999. It seems like yesterday.
Another competitor, Ron Wild of Aurora, was presented a gold medal for winning the 50-meter run. In his 50s and also in his first Special Olympics Summer Games, he was borderline legendary for thanking everyone for everything.
He thanked the police officer who put the medal around his neck. Then, asked by a reporter how it felt to win, he said simply, “Thank you.”
The reporter shook his hand and patted his shoulder, a thank you to Wild for reminding him of what sports can and should be.
There was the time in Horton Field House when, during a Special Olympics State Basketball Tournament, Sally Spear of Lincoln made a rare basket. Suffering from cerebral palsy, she smiled and was swarmed by teammates. In the east balcony, Lincoln fans leaped to their feet and cheered.
The game went on. Who won?
Everyone.
During another March state basketball tournament, this one in 2018 at Shirk Center, a player took a moment to give a hug while the ball was in play. He hugged someone on the other team who had just entered the game, a “welcome aboard” type of thing.
When the final buzzer sounded, players on both teams exchanged hugs and/or high fives with the officials who worked the game.
You don’t see that every day, or any other day.
That’s why this cancellation is unique. The joy is in taking part, not what’s taken home. It is camaraderie and competition, not one or the other. It is being a good sport no matter the sport.
It is the highlight of the year for those who converge on Bloomington-Normal each June.
Now, sadly, that’s gone too.
Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: @pg_kindred
