Kindred: Cancellation of Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games because of coronavirus stings

Holding up two fingers, he said, “I got second place … so that’s pretty good. Thank you for supporting me.”

It was 1999. It seems like yesterday.

Another competitor, Ron Wild of Aurora, was presented a gold medal for winning the 50-meter run. In his 50s and also in his first Special Olympics Summer Games, he was borderline legendary for thanking everyone for everything.

He thanked the police officer who put the medal around his neck. Then, asked by a reporter how it felt to win, he said simply, “Thank you.”

The reporter shook his hand and patted his shoulder, a thank you to Wild for reminding him of what sports can and should be.

There was the time in Horton Field House when, during a Special Olympics State Basketball Tournament, Sally Spear of Lincoln made a rare basket. Suffering from cerebral palsy, she smiled and was swarmed by teammates. In the east balcony, Lincoln fans leaped to their feet and cheered.

The game went on. Who won?

Everyone.