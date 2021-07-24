Kindred: Ceasar Douglas was big presence at IWU as athlete, advocate and ‘hero’

When Deon Hornsby decided Illinois Wesleyan was the school for him, academically and as a football player, he began to do some research.

“Digging,” he called it.

Hornsby, who is Black, was aware “there weren’t a lot of Black students on campus.” So he studied the Titans’ football media guide, searching for someone who looked like him and could inspire him, someone he could admire and emulate.

“As an athlete, you look for your rabbits that you’re going to chase,” Hornsby said. “I knew who the rabbits were among my contemporaries. But then I saw Ceasar’s picture and I was like, ‘Whoa.’”

Next to Ceasar Douglas’ picture was a list of his accomplishments. A 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle, he was named to three All-America teams as a senior in 1974: the Associated Press College Division, NAIA and AP Little All-America squads.

Hornsby had found his hero.

“I was like, ‘I hope I get to meet him sometime,’ ” he said.

Hornsby had a stellar career as a running back, graduating in 1997. Eighteen years later, he met Douglas, who welcomed new member Hornsby onto the IWU Board of Trustees.

Hornsby found Douglas to be “a strong and reasoned voice” on the board, a man who spoke to “the lack of diverse representation within the students and the faculty on campus.” He also found him to be “so helpful, so bright and a funny, funny guy.”

“It was definitely a pleasure to get to know him,” Hornsby said. “I’m still just gutted that we’re speaking of him in past tense.”

Douglas died June 30 of complications from heart disease. He was 67 and left a legacy far greater than football. After earning a bachelor’s degree in biology from IWU in 1975, he went on to get a master’s in business from Grand Valley State and a doctorate in business from the University of Mississippi.

He taught four years at Grand Valley State, then was a business professor and department chair at Florida State from 2001 until this year. All the while, he remained an active contributor to Wesleyan through the Board of Trustees and IWU’s Minority Alumni Network.

“He was always doing the work behind the scenes, trying to continue that push to make sure … from the president all the way down to admissions … that (minority representation) was something we made a focus,” Hornsby said. “He was just such a good man.”

Years earlier, Douglas played on the same Titans’ offensive line as Norm Eash, IWU’s longtime football coach; played briefly on the basketball team alongside a sophomore named Jack Sikma; was drafted in the ninth round in 1975 by the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers; and also spent time with the Chicago Bears, New York Giants and the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.

Oh, and as a Little Leaguer in his native Chicago, he shared pitching duties on a Park District championship team with Bo Ellis, who went on to be a basketball All-American at Marquette.

Douglas transferred to IWU for his final two years after first attending Lakeland College in Wisconsin. He starred in high school at Chicago Lindblom.

“In those days, for someone to come (to IWU) out of the inner-city was unusual,” Eash said. “That would have been hard, but Ceasar fit right in and everybody accepted him. He was a really friendly person, a great guy. Everybody respected him. He was easy going off the field.”

Stew Salowitz saw that in a Spanish class they shared. They laughed about the experience every time they saw one another during Douglas’ frequent returns to campus.

Salowitz, who later was IWU’s longtime sports information director, said he and Douglas were “both just trying to get through (the class) as best we could.” And had a ball doing it.

“He took everything in stride and everything was a smile, too, it seemed like,” Salowitz said. “If there is such a thing as a gentle giant, he was that.”

Among Douglas’ closest friends at IWU was classmate and teammate Jim Larson, son of then-Titan football coach Don Larson. A tight end, Larson played next to Douglas on the line. He also was with him when Douglas got the call from the 49ers that he had been drafted.

“The 49ers told him, ‘If you know a restaurant or something, maybe you could go out and charge it and send us the bill,’” Larson said. “So me and him and a couple of others went to Lums. We charged like $150 worth of beer and those big, steamed hot dogs.

“The next day, Ceasar was scared to death to call the 49ers with this bill. They laughed when he called. They said, ‘Well, the kid we drafted the round before you, we made him the same offer and he went out and bought TVs for his whole family.’”

Larson said Douglas always wanted to have a job and was not afraid to work. Following his brief pro football career, he dabbled in several things before building his life in education.

“He worked in a penitentiary in Illinois for a while, he owned and operated a soul food restaurant, he ran the athlete’s study hall at Ole Miss while he was getting his PhD,” Larson said. “His father owned some taxis, so he drove cabs for him in Chicago. He was really a unique guy.”

Douglas sang in the school choir at Chicago Lindblom while also lettering in baseball, basketball and football. At IWU, he decided to give basketball a try his senior year after helping the football team share the conference championship.

Former Titan coach Dennie Bridges said Douglas did not finish out the season, choosing to focus on his pro football opportunities, but provided some lasting memories.

For one, he joined the Titans on a trip down south. “I remember we had to ride in cars and Ceasar filled up a lot of the car,” Bridges said, laughing.

There also was a trip to play at the University of Detroit.

“Ceasar drove the van, and we actually did a 360 with Ceasar driving,” Bridges said.

As for Douglas’ basketball acumen, Bridges rated him “a good player.” Just one problem … while Douglas was great at setting picks and rebounding, he wanted more.

“Ceasar kind of wanted to score with his little jump hook,” Bridges said. “We already had a seven-foot blond-headed kid who could score (Sikma).

“Ceasar was a great football player. I think if you asked him, he would say Coach Larson had a huge positive impact on his life. Basketball was a very small part of his life at Illinois Wesleyan, but we enjoyed having him while he was there.”

Douglas was the inaugural member of the Titan Trailblazers, which recognizes accomplishments by ethnic minorities and women who forged paths for future IWU student-athletes.

Such as?

Deon Hornsby for one.

Douglas will live on through him and many others.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

