Kindred: Chief reasons to root for K.C. in the Super Bowl: Jack Eddy pupils Nick Allegretti and Greg Lewis

Looking for a rooting interest in the Super Bowl? Jack Eddy has one for you. Actually, he has two.
A former University High School player and coach, Eddy is a football guy. He has served as a high school assistant coach long enough (42 years) and well enough to be elected to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
So yes, he would watch the Super Bowl no matter what. Yet, Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers “will be more interesting,” he said.
Here’s why.
Chiefs’ starting left guard Nick Allegretti, a second-year pro out of the University of Illinois, is Eddy’s former pupil. As offensive line coach at Lincoln-Way East High School, Eddy coached Allegretti for three years on the Griffins’ varsity.
Allegretti is now 24 years old, stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 320 pounds. He is a grown man in every sense. To Eddy, he is still “Nicky.”
“An awesome kid,” Eddy called him. “He comes from a great family … his mom (Tammy), his dad (Carl) and his brother Joe. He’s just top notch.
“He’s one of the best kids I ever coached obviously, but also just a great person.”
Big No. 73 is one reason Eddy will root for the Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Greg Lewis is another.
Kansas City’s fourth-year wide receivers coach, Lewis was a star receiver in the late 1990s at Rich South before attending Illinois. Eddy was among his Rich South coaches.
“He has a lot of the same qualities that Nicky has,” Eddy said. “They’re very similar. Smart kid and he had a little character to him. He could make me laugh. They were two great kids. I was blessed to be able to coach them.”
Allegretti was a starter as a sophomore at Lincoln-Way East. The other four linemen were seniors. Eddy’s job was to get the most out of all of them.
That meant getting in Allegretti’s ear on occasion.
“I was tough on him,” Eddy said. “He listened to coaching from me and to coaching points.”
Allegretti blossomed into an all-stater the next two years. He became a team captain and helped Lincoln-Way East place second in the 2012 Class 7A state playoffs.
He later played in 48 straight games at Illinois from 2015-18, starting the final 36, and was a team captain as a junior and senior.
The Chiefs took him in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft and he is a win away from a second straight Super Bowl ring.
None of it surprises Eddy.
“He was a leader. He was not a rah-rah vocal leader, but he was a great role model for younger kids,” Eddy said. “You just don’t find quality kids like that all the time.
“I zero in on him (while watching on TV). He does a great job of just keeping his feet and keeping on blocks. He has a pretty high octane motor. He goes hard.”
Lewis did as well during an Illini career in which he caught 103 passes for 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a junior, he helped Illinois to the Big Ten Conference title and a Sugar Bowl appearance.
Undrafted, Lewis played eight years in the NFL with the Eagles and Vikings, catching 152 passes for 1,992 yards and eight TDs. Included was a 30-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown catch for the Eagles in a 24-21 Super Bowl loss to New England in February 2005.
Now 40, Lewis is coaching under his former head coach in Philadelphia, Andy Reid.
“Greg was a lot more emotional when he played,” Eddy said. “Nicky is kind of even-keeled. Don’t get me wrong. He gets excited and goes hard. But Greg played hard and played with a lot of emotion.
“I have two former players — one playing, one coaching — in the Super Bowl. That’s pretty heady stuff.”
Indeed.
Eddy is proud of both. Coaching comes with headaches and rewards. Among the rewards is seeing players like Allegretti and Lewis realize their potential.
“There is a correlation with people who have their character and their work ethic and success. They’re going to succeed,” Eddy said. “They are two great examples of that.”
Go Chiefs!
At Jack Eddy’s house and mine.
