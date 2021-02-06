Kindred: Chief reasons to root for K.C. in the Super Bowl: Jack Eddy pupils Nick Allegretti and Greg Lewis

Kansas City’s fourth-year wide receivers coach, Lewis was a star receiver in the late 1990s at Rich South before attending Illinois. Eddy was among his Rich South coaches.

“He has a lot of the same qualities that Nicky has,” Eddy said. “They’re very similar. Smart kid and he had a little character to him. He could make me laugh. They were two great kids. I was blessed to be able to coach them.”

Allegretti was a starter as a sophomore at Lincoln-Way East. The other four linemen were seniors. Eddy’s job was to get the most out of all of them.

That meant getting in Allegretti’s ear on occasion.

“I was tough on him,” Eddy said. “He listened to coaching from me and to coaching points.”

Allegretti blossomed into an all-stater the next two years. He became a team captain and helped Lincoln-Way East place second in the 2012 Class 7A state playoffs.

He later played in 48 straight games at Illinois from 2015-18, starting the final 36, and was a team captain as a junior and senior.

The Chiefs took him in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft and he is a win away from a second straight Super Bowl ring.

None of it surprises Eddy.