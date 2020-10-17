Kindred: Coffee cake just one of several qualities that made Meg Anderson so special for family, friends, runners

Among many things that made Meg Anderson special was her coffee cake. She prepared it often and early.
Always early.
Anderson would rise before the sun at her home in Normal, add each ingredient with care and slide the coffee cake into the oven. It would bake up fresh and warm, to the delight of participants in the charitable Adventures Benefitting Children (ABC) runs she organized with her husband, Merlin.
“I told her once, ‘You know, you could make that the night before and just get up in the morning and bake it,’” said Lisa Sparks, a close friend. “She was like, ‘Oh no. No shortcuts.’”
That was Margaret “Meg” Anderson. She ran lots of miles — so many miles — yet always went the extra one. It might be as a confidante for a friend, as a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as an encouraging presence for a novice runner, as a mentor for a coworker, or as a helping hand and advocate for children in need.
Her death on Oct. 5, following a battle with pancreatic cancer, “will leave a hole in a lot of hearts,” Sparks said.
“We’re all better people because she was in our lives. That’s for sure,” said Sharri Pelarske, a close friend who regularly went on early morning runs with Anderson. “I’m 55 and she was 72, so she was like a mom, a sister and a friend all together for me.
“Our running was kind of our safe haven. No topic was out of bounds. We talked about some of the more difficult things we were experiencing in life and just kind of helped each other through those things. She always told you the truth in a very non-threatening, meaningful way because it was the right thing to do, even if it was hard to hear. That’s a friend.”
The children of Bloomington-Normal had no better friend. Anderson and her husband created the ABC runs as social events with no entry fees or T-shirts or trophies. That is, no expenses.
Runners just show up and donate however much money they desire in a bucket, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the children’s charity of the day. In 16 years, the runs have raised more than $163,000 for 30 local organizations providing services for children.
Merlin Anderson has attended/participated in 154 of the 158 ABC runs. Meg had been involved in 151. That’s a lot of coffee cakes.
“She started the tradition of making them and she probably made 145 to 150 for the ABC runs,” Merlin Anderson said. “She also started doing breakfast casseroles. It was just caring and making everyone feel included. The inviting atmosphere she created made this grow.”
Meg and Merlin Anderson’s love grew after they met as students at Mankato State University (now Minnesota State at Mankato). Merlin became an avid runner shortly after graduating college, with Meg taking it up in her early 40s.
They became heavily involved in the Lake Run Club and Meg served on the Friends of the Constitution Trail board, as well as other committees and boards.
She was a doer who rarely sat still. There was always something to do … mostly for someone else.
Support Local Journalism
“Even with the cancer, we were still running or walking,” Pelarske said. “I never heard her complain. She felt tired sometimes, but for the most part she was so upbeat. It didn’t matter how she was feeling. She was more concerned with how you were doing.”
Anderson was a preschool director at Oakland Co-op in Bloomington, then served as Agriculture Finance Manager for Evergreen FS until her retirement.
In addition to their passion for running, she and Merlin shared two daughters, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren in 51 years of marriage. Her husband called her “a great friend to everyone she met” and described her as “very accepting, inclusive.”
Anderson’s loving spirit could be found on her COVID-19 mask. It read simply, ‘Be Kind.’
“She got it from the (Community) Cancer Center and she said, ‘I’m wearing this proudly,’” Pelarske said. “I’m like, ‘You go girl.’”
At ABC and/or Lake Run Club events, Anderson frequently would complete her race, then double back and accompany beginner runners to the finish line. She also would walk or run with a person who was alone, offering support and encouragement.
For countless reasons, she was the love of Merlin Anderson’s life. He wrote a poem for her on their 35th wedding anniversary and updated it when she died.
“It was inspired by the fact I was a bad dancer and I was kind of stoic,” Merlin Anderson said. “I wanted to find a way to let her know how I feel … that you can’t see it when I dance, but it’s in there.”
Early on he wrote, “From the moment when our eyes met, I felt the dancing of my heart.”
The updated verse reads, “In each moment I think of you, I’ll feel the dancing of my heart.”
“What you’re saying is we’re transitioning from grief to the joy you had, and the dancing of the heart will continue,” Merlin said.
So will the coffee cakes.
Sparks has the recipe.
“I would be honored to carry on that tradition,” she said. “It would feel wonderful to be able to contribute that in her memory.
“Meg was always so open and made you feel like it was perfectly OK to feel the way you did, regardless of how you felt. It’s very unique to feel comfortable talking to somebody about anything and knowing they support you regardless. I guess that’s the definition of a true friend.”
Randy Kindred's favorite stories from 2019
It's not Michigan's famed Fab 5, but rather, a Fave 5 from this year. Two involved teachers/coaches who impacted countless lives, one was a 17-year-old working toward his pilot's license, another was heart and soul of a city's youth hockey program. And then there was Joe Davie, a 91-year-old who, 50 years after playing a small role in getting man to the moon, carded his first hole in one at Ironwood Golf Course. Enjoy.
Donna Knapp was a beloved teacher and coach at Heyworth High School. Now, the gym in which she coached and taught bears her name.
Dale Cupples was a teacher and coach for 43 years, retiring reluctantly at age 66. He taught lessons standing on his desk and all of his stude…
Olympia senior baseball player Leighton Rutherford was poised to get his pilot's license near his 18th birthday. His goal of becoming a commer…
Joe Olson knew the name of every player on every team and in every program involved with B-N hockey at the Pepsi Ice Center. He was beloved fo…
Joe Davie of Normal played a small role in getting get man to the moon in the 1960s. Fifty years later, at 91, he was excited about his ace in…
Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!