Kindred: Coffee cake just one of several qualities that made Meg Anderson so special for family, friends, runners

“Our running was kind of our safe haven. No topic was out of bounds. We talked about some of the more difficult things we were experiencing in life and just kind of helped each other through those things. She always told you the truth in a very non-threatening, meaningful way because it was the right thing to do, even if it was hard to hear. That’s a friend.”

The children of Bloomington-Normal had no better friend. Anderson and her husband created the ABC runs as social events with no entry fees or T-shirts or trophies. That is, no expenses.

Runners just show up and donate however much money they desire in a bucket, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the children’s charity of the day. In 16 years, the runs have raised more than $163,000 for 30 local organizations providing services for children.

Merlin Anderson has attended/participated in 154 of the 158 ABC runs. Meg had been involved in 151. That’s a lot of coffee cakes.

“She started the tradition of making them and she probably made 145 to 150 for the ABC runs,” Merlin Anderson said. “She also started doing breakfast casseroles. It was just caring and making everyone feel included. The inviting atmosphere she created made this grow.”