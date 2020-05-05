Kindred: Donnelly to finish at Lincoln College

You want Lijah Donnelly on your team. Even we media types figured that out pretty quickly. Watching Donnelly at Bloomington High School, you saw a player who put others first, an important element in a point guard.
He was athletic, smart and, despite a slender build, not afraid of contact. He was the glue on a BHS team that won a Big 12 Conference co-championship and advanced to the sectional finals in 2016, his senior year.
Donnelly is about to join his third college team since that breakthrough season, which laid the groundwork for BHS’ run to third place in the 2017 Class 3A State Tournament. The next stop is Lincoln College for his final year of eligibility, and yes, you still want him on your team.
Here’s why.
The 6-foot-2 Donnelly has challenged himself, become better in every way. He could have settled in at Division II Illinois-Springfield, played four years on scholarship. Instead, after two seasons, 55 games and 27 starts, he transferred as a walk-on to Division I Illinois State, sitting out a year before playing this past season.
In January, Coach Dan Muller awarded him a scholarship for the spring semester, a reward for Donnelly’s hard work in practice. The decision to move on — again — is one of practicality.
Scholarships are at a premium as ISU seeks to rebound from a 10-21 season. Donnelly would be a walk-on again if he stayed.
There is no ill will about that. Donnelly says he has “so much love for Coach Muller and the coaching staff” for giving him an opportunity “to earn a scholarship and get a few minutes on the court (he played in 13 games).”
“Not a lot of people can say they did that,” Donnelly said. “Not a lot of people get the opportunity to be put in that position.”
Now, with an eye toward life after basketball, Donnelly will tell you Lincoln is his best option.
Here’s why.
He will take classes and transfer the credits, enabling him to graduate from Illinois State in communications and psychology. He will play basketball at a program that, in its second year of NAIA competition, qualified for the national tournament this season.
He will do both for free and that matters, even for a team-first guy.
“Everybody has their journey. Mine just carried me to three different schools,” Donnelly said. “A lot of people might look at that as a disadvantage because you don’t want to keep transferring schools. But you have to put yourself in the best situation possible.
“I went to UIS for two years and got my school paid for. I went to ISU for two years and got a semester paid for. Ultimately, I’m looking at the future and how can I limit those student loans? How can I do that and still enjoy the game that I love. Lincoln was the best situation for me.”
Donnelly is likely to play regularly at Lincoln, affording him a chance to “showcase my talent and finish off my last year strong.” He expects the lessons learned and improvements made at UIS and ISU to serve him well in this next chapter.
Lincoln College coach Pat Lepper, whose team benefitted from having former ISU forward Christian Romine this past season, is getting a player who has embraced every role he’s ever had. Being a senior leader on a championship-caliber team is among them.
So is being a difference-maker when most of your work comes away from the spotlight.
“He’s an awesome young man and about the team in every way,” Muller said when putting Donnelly on scholarship. “He’s great in practice and selfless. If you asked the guys who gives the most rides on the team it’s Lijah, and who’s the earliest everywhere it’s Lijah.”
Donnelly will do what he can to help LIncoln win. It’s who he is. Yet, he’s already won in terms of pushing boundaries and himself.
“The decision to come to ISU was really based on my inner will to see how high I could go, to put myself at the bottom of the totem pole and start from scratch,” he said. “If that means I have to walk-on, that’s what I have to do. It was all about challenging myself. It was to prove to myself that I was capable of working hard and being able to do a lot of things I was able to do at ISU.
“It wasn’t to show everybody I deserved to play at the DI level. It was more about the inner will of wanting to be at the highest level and see how far I could take it.”
Donnelly credits Muller and his staff for letting him “fulfill that goal.” Now, it’s on to the next one. The one after that likely will include coaching and know this: Donnelly would be terrific.
You want him on your team.
PHOTOS: Lijah Donnelly of Bloomington, Illinois State
