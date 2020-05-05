Kindred: Donnelly to finish at Lincoln College

Donnelly is likely to play regularly at Lincoln, affording him a chance to “showcase my talent and finish off my last year strong.” He expects the lessons learned and improvements made at UIS and ISU to serve him well in this next chapter.

Lincoln College coach Pat Lepper, whose team benefitted from having former ISU forward Christian Romine this past season, is getting a player who has embraced every role he’s ever had. Being a senior leader on a championship-caliber team is among them.

So is being a difference-maker when most of your work comes away from the spotlight.

“He’s an awesome young man and about the team in every way,” Muller said when putting Donnelly on scholarship. “He’s great in practice and selfless. If you asked the guys who gives the most rides on the team it’s Lijah, and who’s the earliest everywhere it’s Lijah.”

Donnelly will do what he can to help LIncoln win. It’s who he is. Yet, he’s already won in terms of pushing boundaries and himself.