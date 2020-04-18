Kindred: Former University High coach Bob Metcalf taught, thought basketball until the end

“I think he was at most of my practices,” Hubbard said. “He loved working on the fundamentals with kids. He would get all dressed out for practice and he would come in and work them. My kids swear by all he did with them. He was such an intense person about basketball and he knew so much basketball.”

How much?

Metcalf traveled to China on multiple occasions to work with players and coaches. A religious man, he was spreading the gospel of jump shots and jab steps through interpreters who surely must have struggled to keep up at times.

The concepts were the same as he preached to Selby Hubbard and his teammates at U High. A senior on the 1971 super-sectional team, Hubbard believed Metcalf was ahead of his time in some ways, namely having big men bring the ball up the court and looking to run on offense when not a lot of teams did.

He also experienced compassion from Metcalf on a night he needed it most. Hubbard had been involved in a car accident shortly before boarding the bus for a game at Clinton. No one was injured, but Hubbard, a junior, was “a mess.”

Seeking to keep hopes of an undefeated conference title alive, U High lost 52-50 after Hubbard missed a couple of tip-in attempts.