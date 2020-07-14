Kindred: 'Frank Chiodo-isms' still a part of the lives of Jack Eddy, Hud Venerable, Hal Chiodo

Late last week, Jack Eddy spoke to members of his Lincoln-Way East High School freshman football team. Social distancing was a challenge, but they managed.
As the words came out, some were familiar to Eddy. He heard them many years ago and, throughout a Hall of Fame coaching career, they’ve never left him.
They were ingrained as a University High School linebacker/ offensive guard under head coach Frank Chiodo and assistant coaches Jim Scott and George Girardi.
“When I talk to players, there’s always something I learned from Frank, Scotty or George that I end up repeating,” Eddy said.
Occasionally, a player will ask, “Coach, where did you get that?” One was star offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, who went on to play at Illinois and earned a Super Bowl ring this year with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“’I always say, ‘Frank Chiodo,’” Eddy said. “Nick called them ‘Frank Chiodo-isms.’”
That’s how deep the imprint is. Forty-eight years after playing his final game at U High, Eddy remains proudly aligned with and a disciple of the Chiodo-era Pioneers.
And why not?
As a senior, he was a key man on a 1972 conference championship team that also included seniors Hal Chiodo and Hud Venerable. Like Eddy, they are Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Famers.
That’s three Hall of Fame coaches from a 23-man varsity roster … a source of pride for them and their former head coach, who also is in the IHSFCA Hall of Fame.
“What a joy to sit back and watch all three of those guys for their whole careers,” said Frank Chiodo, 91. “It’s such a pleasure to live so long to see all of that.”
Eddy has been an assistant football coach for 40-plus years at Clinton, U High, Rich South and, since 1999, Lincoln-Way East. He was to be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame this spring, but the coronavirus pushed that to next year.
No matter, his election is secure and so is his unique bond with Venerable and Hal Chiodo, Frank’s son. Venerable was 210-76 in 26 seasons as a head coach, winning the 2006 Class 6A state title at Normal Community. Hal Chiodo was 147-97, including a Class 1A state runner-up finish at Lexington in 1994.
“It’s humbling,” said Venerable, now athletic director at Central Catholic. “It’s an honor to be associated with the U High football family and the Chiodo family. To come through that program and end up in coaching just shows how much of an impact Frank, George and Jim Scott had on all of us. We idolized those guys.
“Coming through high school with that much of a positive impact, you started thinking, ‘Hey, let’s just keep it going. Maybe someday this is what we want to do.’”
First things first. The priorities in 1972 were to be Intercity champions and win a title in the first year of the Heart of Illinois Conference (not the current version). There were two divisions, with the West including Metamora, Washington and Morton among others. The East had U High, Central Catholic, Pontiac, etc.
U High shared the Intercity crown with Normal Community and Central Catholic after a 19-18 loss at NCHS in week 9. The Pioneers already had won the Heart of Illinois East despite a loss to Pontiac.
Thus, as they trudged back to U High after losing to NCHS on a late field goal, there was one more game to play. While there were no state playoffs at the time, the Heart of Illinois scheduled a championship game between division winners in week 10.
“Knowing we were going to play for a conference championship, it was easy to get up for the following week,” Venerable said. “We went out with the kind of performance indicative of the team we had.”
Had there been betting lines, West division winner Chillicothe IVC would have been a heavy favorite. The Grey Ghosts had won handily over a Washington team that edged U High by one point in the regular season.
The Pioneers led 47-0 at halftime on the way to a 60-14 rout at Hancock Stadium, capping a 7-3 season.
“Our coaches did a great job of preparing us for that,” Hal Chiodo said. “Their center was a scholarship kid going to Iowa. That’s all we needed to hear.”
Eddy set the tone on the first play. Charging in from his linebacker position, he “almost got the handoff” from the IVC quarterback, Frank Chiodo said.
Eddy later returned a fumble for a touchdown. Undersized for a linebacker and particularly for an offensive guard, Eddy relied on quickness, toughness and aggressiveness to be a standout in football, wrestling and track.
That he became a coach was no surprise to Venerable or Hal Chiodo. Eddy’s father, Tom, was a talented running back at Bloomington High School. His brother, also Tom, was a standout athlete at U High.
“There were two great legacy families for us to follow,” Venerable said of the Chiodos and Eddys. “You just knew if you attached yourself to those guys and you listened to what they said and you followed Hal and Jack, you’re going to go down the right path.”
Hal Chiodo was an end on offense and defense. Venerable was a running back and defensive back. Like many on the team, they played both ways.
They prepared for the heavy workload with workouts on their own in the summer, then more than three weeks of two-a-day practices because U High did not start school until after Labor Day.
“We laugh about that now,” Hal Chiodo said. “We didn’t think much of it at the time. We just went to practice. I really wish we could have played in the (state) playoffs to see how good we were. We were a pretty small school and we had some good speed and we were getting better every week.”
It helped that it was a close-knit team on which seniors, juniors and sophomores got along well. Eddy said a core group “has stayed tight through the years.” Many from the squad were planning to attend Eddy’s Hall of Fame induction.
“They worked for each other,” Frank Chiodo said. “They would do anything for each other … then and now.”
