Kindred: 'Frank Chiodo-isms' still a part of the lives of Jack Eddy, Hud Venerable, Hal Chiodo

“It’s humbling,” said Venerable, now athletic director at Central Catholic. “It’s an honor to be associated with the U High football family and the Chiodo family. To come through that program and end up in coaching just shows how much of an impact Frank, George and Jim Scott had on all of us. We idolized those guys.

“Coming through high school with that much of a positive impact, you started thinking, ‘Hey, let’s just keep it going. Maybe someday this is what we want to do.’”

First things first. The priorities in 1972 were to be Intercity champions and win a title in the first year of the Heart of Illinois Conference (not the current version). There were two divisions, with the West including Metamora, Washington and Morton among others. The East had U High, Central Catholic, Pontiac, etc.

U High shared the Intercity crown with Normal Community and Central Catholic after a 19-18 loss at NCHS in week 9. The Pioneers already had won the Heart of Illinois East despite a loss to Pontiac.

Thus, as they trudged back to U High after losing to NCHS on a late field goal, there was one more game to play. While there were no state playoffs at the time, the Heart of Illinois scheduled a championship game between division winners in week 10.