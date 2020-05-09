Kindred: Friends remember Darin Spaniol carried 'big' presence on field and in life

Opponents on the football field knew this about Darin Spaniol: he was big, strong and capable of knocking you on your backside. In baseball, hitters digging in against Spaniol knew it as well.
At 6-foot-5 and north of 230 pounds, Spaniol was a hard thrower. He also was erratic.
“You never knew for sure where it was going to go,” Kraig Komnick said. “It was always fun in that regard to catch him because no two outings were the same.”
One thing was consistent about Spaniol … a fun, friendly personality that could brighten even the sunniest day. Opponents were kept in the dark on that.
“Darin was a big, strong dude, but he was a teddy bear,” said Scot Meece, who, like Komnick, was a teammate and classmate of Spaniol at Normal Community High School. “If you were on the other team, you didn’t know that.
“If any squawking was going on between the benches, you were glad Darin was there and you’d hide behind Darin.”
Spaniol never looked for a fight. It wasn’t his nature. Still, his presence was a comfort to those on his side, and as his life played out, most everyone wanted to align themselves with him.
Spaniol’s death late last month at age 54 followed a short illness and left those who knew him shocked and saddened. Yet, the memories are warm and heartening.
Brian Metz joined Spaniol, Komnick and Meece in the NCHS Class of 1983. They played baseball together there and with the Bloomington Post 56 American Legion team in the summer.
Metz now treasures a round of golf he played with Spaniol in 2018 as part of the 35th class reunion.
“We got caught up quite a bit that day. It turned out to be a blessing,” Metz said. “He always had a smile on his face. He had his mom’s smile. Her name was Rachel and she would be at all of our games. They both just had the biggest smile. He was an absolutely happy guy.”
Spaniol carried that with him to a year of baseball at Parkland College, then two years of football and baseball at MacMurray College before finishing his college experience as a student-only at Illinois State.
Komnick and Spaniol formed a unique bond as battery mates at NCHS, in the summers and at Parkland, where they roomed together as freshmen.
“We grew our friendship there,” Komnick said. “He was just a great guy. I hadn’t seen him for a while and I ran into him at the grocery store about six months ago. We talked for 20 minutes and it was like we didn’t skip a beat. He was that type of guy.”
How was he as a roommate?
Fun? Yes.
A clean freak? No.
A master chef? No.
“We had a lot of mac and cheese dinners and frozen pizzas,” Komnick said.
That diet fed into Spaniol’s commonality with his favorite major league pitcher at the time, LaMarr Hoyt. The 1983 American League Cy Young Award winner with the White Sox, Hoyt had “the same body build” as Spaniol, Komnick said.
Thus, Spaniol felt a kinship.
“I would always tease him in the bullpen warming up. I’d say, ‘How’s LaMarr feeling today?’” Komnick said.
Spaniol would smile, then fire a fastball or slider in Komnick’s general vicinity.
Meece called Spaniol “effectively wild.” That was especially true in an NCHS game in which Spaniol tossed a no-hitter … and lost.
“He struck out a bunch and walked a bunch in that game,” Komnick said. “That’s how Darin was.”
Years earlier, Spaniol was co-creator of The Green Monster Game. You won’t find it on any store shelves … only in the heart and mind of its co-creator, Jeff Cole.
Cole lived two blocks from Spaniol near Parkside Junior High in Normal. The two would head over to the baseball field at Parkside and, standing back a ways, try to hit fly balls over the backstop … aka, their version of Fenway Park’s Green Monster.
“Then we would climb up on the backstop and the Normal police would come by and give a quick blast of the sirens,” Cole said.
Cole credits Spaniol with easing his transition to Parkside after Cole transferred from Calvary Baptist in eighth grade. The two remained friends despite Spaniol heading to NCHS and Cole to University High.
They played summer baseball together and were teammates in football and baseball at MacMurray for two years. Spaniol was an offensive lineman and Cole played next to him at tight end.
“He was a very pleasant guy,” Cole said. “He was very competitive, but he was a good friend off the field before the game and after the game. It’s sad to see him go.”
Spaniol also was a standout kicker in football at NCHS — “the old-school, square-toed, straight-on” type, Cole recalled — and in adulthood played a lot of slowpitch softball and golf.
He worked as a construction superintendent and shared his life with his wife, Beth, and their three daughters. Komnick and so many others share in their loss.
“There are a lot of good, fond memories of our days together,” Komnick said. “It (Spaniol’s death) is just one more reason why the year 2020 has not been good.”
