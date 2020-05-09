Kindred: Friends remember Darin Spaniol carried 'big' presence on field and in life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Opponents on the football field knew this about Darin Spaniol: he was big, strong and capable of knocking you on your backside. In baseball, hitters digging in against Spaniol knew it as well.

At 6-foot-5 and north of 230 pounds, Spaniol was a hard thrower. He also was erratic.

“You never knew for sure where it was going to go,” Kraig Komnick said. “It was always fun in that regard to catch him because no two outings were the same.”

One thing was consistent about Spaniol … a fun, friendly personality that could brighten even the sunniest day. Opponents were kept in the dark on that.

“Darin was a big, strong dude, but he was a teddy bear,” said Scot Meece, who, like Komnick, was a teammate and classmate of Spaniol at Normal Community High School. “If you were on the other team, you didn’t know that.

“If any squawking was going on between the benches, you were glad Darin was there and you’d hide behind Darin.”

Spaniol never looked for a fight. It wasn’t his nature. Still, his presence was a comfort to those on his side, and as his life played out, most everyone wanted to align themselves with him.