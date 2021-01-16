Kindred: ‘Hi, I’m Urban.’ The door to Urban Meyer’s legendary career opened in Normal … rent free

“Mike asked if he could stay for a couple of weeks and that turned into six or seven weeks as I remember it,” Endsley said. “I asked Mike, ‘What’s his name?’ Mike is from West Virginia and has a little bit of a drawl. He said, ‘Urban My-awwwr.’ I was like, ‘Who names their kid Urban?’ I had never heard that name."

Endsley said in his Facebook post Meyer arrived 30 minutes later. Saturday, he amended that.

“I swear it was like 30 seconds later,” Endsley said. “It was almost like he was sitting outside my apartment. There was a knock on the door and he had his suitcase and he says ‘Hi, I’m Urban.’”

What followed was a glimpse into the work ethic and drive that have come to define Meyer.

He was a part-time coach hired to coach outside linebackers. A year later, he coached ISU’s quarterbacks and wide receivers before moving on to a full-time assistant’s job at Colorado State.

He was “part-time” at ISU in name only, right from the start.