Kindred: High school seniors deserve chance to finish their careers on the field

Most never participate in an organized sport beyond high school. Senior year is your final taste, and if that “taste” is reduced to a mere bite or sip … as in one game or meet … it is far better than nothing.

At 62, it can be easy to forget that, at least initially. At 18, it means the world, a reality best understood by thinking — or rethinking — about when you were 18.

Be patient. It will come to you.

For me, 18 meant wearing a powder blue, double-knit baseball uniform that was the style of the day. Major league teams were wearing them. Why not Olympia High School?

They were pajamas with numbers. The mirror doesn’t lie. We wore them anyway, and by season’s end had won 11 games and lost 11. We were equal opportunity winners and losers.

That spring of 1976 is an afterthought in the baseball history of a school that has won three state championships and played in seven state tournaments. It is a cherished memory for those of us who laced up the white spikes … another staple of bicentennial baseball in America.