Kindred: : 'I think we were all in awe' ... the day Gale Sayers showed up in Flanagan

It was almost lunch time, which is a big deal when you’re in fifth grade. Yet, before Jim Braksick could sample the day’s culinary offering at Flanagan Grade School, he was abruptly pulled out of school.
Did he think he was in trouble?
“I kind of did,” Braksick said.
Braksick and classmate Kent Schwerin were among those whisked away to Schwerin’s nearby house. Also in the group were first-grader Bruce Weldy and junior high student Gary Slagell.
“I was like, ‘Why are we going to Schwerin’s house?’” Braksick said. “You walk in and there’s Gale Sayers.”
In the prime of his Chicago Bears career, Sayers had begun working in the offseason for a brokerage firm. Schwerin’s father, Paul, was president of Flanagan State Bank.
That’s how the best running back in football and one of the best ever wound up in Schwerin’s living room. Suddenly, lunch time was a very big deal.
“I think we were all in awe,” Braksick said. “You kind of do a double take because all you’d ever done was see him in a uniform on TV. You go, ‘What is he doing here?’ and “Why are we here?’ It was really big.”
Braksick still has a photo from that day and Sayers’ autograph. They are at Braksick’s home in Scottsdale, Ariz. A retired Unit 5 administrator, he made sure to take them when moving to Arizona three years ago..
They had sentimental value. Now, there is a bit more. Sayers died this week at age 77 after suffering from dementia.
Word is Sayers spoke at a banquet in Gridley following his stop in Flanagan in the spring of 1968. By then, he had won the NFL Rookie of the Year award, scored a record six touchdowns in a game at Wrigley Field and established himself as the most electrifying runner in the sport.
“Wasn’t he the best?” Braksick said. “He was just the best.”
No one had to tell Kent Schwerin. He had seen plenty of Sayers, a dazzling mix of speed, quickness and agility.
“I was such a partisan (Green Bay) Packer fan that it wasn’t quite the deal to me that it was to the guys who were Bear fans,” said Schwerin, who later succeeded his father as bank president. “I just remember that he was the arch enemy and very, very difficult to stop.
“Every time the Packers played him I was like, ‘Oh, man. Can’t that guy just sit down?’ ”
Sayers was that good. It seemed nothing could slow him down. Then, an injury did. A tackle by the San Francisco 49ers’ Kermit Alexander wrecked Sayers knee in an era repairing such injuries was not as routine or effective as today.
The gifted No. 40 was forced to retire in 1971 after playing just 68 NFL games.
“I remember watching that,” Braksick said of Sayers’ injury. “It was just devastating when you heard what the results were.”
Schwerin?
“I would have been paying attention to something else,” he said. “I was probably listening to the Packers on the radio.”
Braksick and Schwerin later were football standouts at Flanagan, leading the Falcons to the first state championship in Illinois history … the Class 1A title in 1974.
Asked if the Sayers visit provided gridiron inspiration, Braksick said, “I don’t know that it necessarily transfers, but I think all kids when you’re that age your aspirations are to be a professional athlete of some sort. Then it all comes crashing down, of course, but sure (it was inspiring).”
Details of the meeting are sketchy more than 50 years later, especially for Weldy, who said he was “7 or 8” years old at the time.
Braksick recalls Sayers’ thighs being so developed, they seemed to stretch the suit.
“He looked kind of skinny on TV when he was running the football, but man, up next to him he was pretty muscular in his thighs and legs,” Braksick said.
“Everybody notices different things,” Schwerin said. “I remember shaking hands with him and he was a good size guy. Muscular guys tend to be kind of warm and he was plenty warm.”
Sayers became a successful businessman following his playing days. His time in Flanagan was a brief stop on that journey. In this age of multi million-dollar contracts, it is difficult to imagine an NFL superstar showing up in Flanagan, Gridley or any small, rural town.
“That was pre-social media and I think they (star athletes) did more of that back then,” said Weldy, a former teacher, coach and school administrator. “I have seen interviews with Sayers and he said he made about $25,000 a year (with the Bears). So they probably had to supplement their income more than they have to now.”
The photo from Sayers’ visit is grainy and worn. It lives on in a box in Braksick’s home and on Weldy’s Facebook page.
So do Sayers’ words from a 1996 appearance at a card show in Normal. Asked about his Hall of Fame career, he told The Pantagraph, “Any time you have a God-given talent, you’d love to play 10 or 15 years. It didn’t happen, but I don’t have any regrets.
“Although I played for a very short time, when you hear, ‘Who was the best running back around?’ Gale Sayers’ name is always mentioned. I must have done something right.”
Everyone in the photo would agree.
Even the Packer fan.
