Kindred: : 'I think we were all in awe' ... the day Gale Sayers showed up in Flanagan

They had sentimental value. Now, there is a bit more. Sayers died this week at age 77 after suffering from dementia.

Word is Sayers spoke at a banquet in Gridley following his stop in Flanagan in the spring of 1968. By then, he had won the NFL Rookie of the Year award, scored a record six touchdowns in a game at Wrigley Field and established himself as the most electrifying runner in the sport.

“Wasn’t he the best?” Braksick said. “He was just the best.”

No one had to tell Kent Schwerin. He had seen plenty of Sayers, a dazzling mix of speed, quickness and agility.

“I was such a partisan (Green Bay) Packer fan that it wasn’t quite the deal to me that it was to the guys who were Bear fans,” said Schwerin, who later succeeded his father as bank president. “I just remember that he was the arch enemy and very, very difficult to stop.

“Every time the Packers played him I was like, ‘Oh, man. Can’t that guy just sit down?’ ”

Sayers was that good. It seemed nothing could slow him down. Then, an injury did. A tackle by the San Francisco 49ers’ Kermit Alexander wrecked Sayers knee in an era repairing such injuries was not as routine or effective as today.