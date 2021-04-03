Kindred: In the end, more light than dark for former Cardinal third baseman Ken Reitz

There was sunlight on Ken Reitz’s face. It shined through a window at the Bloomington Scottish Rite Temple into an otherwise dimly lit room.

It seemed insignificant upon shaking his hand, offering up the first question. Yet, as the interview took shape on this January 1995 day, prior to a St. Louis Cardinals Caravan event, the contrast of sun and shadows was telling.

For 15-20 minutes, Reitz spoke of a Major League career that was a mix of light and dark. A former slick-fielding third baseman and 1980 All-Star, he spent 11 years in the big leagues, eight with the Cardinals.

He was a Gold Glove winner in 1975 and twice set National League records for fewest errors by a third baseman with 150 or more games (nine in 1977, eight in 1980). His ability to suck up everything hit his way earned him the nickname, “The Zamboni.”

So yes, there was light.

Yet, as he talked of his career — what it was, what it might have been — there was sadness in his eyes, regret in his voice.

The Bloomington Scottish Rite Temple is now the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. Reitz, who was 43 then, is gone too soon at 69. His death was announced Thursday by his son, Brett, and the Cardinals.