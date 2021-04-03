Kindred: In the end, more light than dark for former Cardinal third baseman Ken Reitz

There was sunlight on Ken Reitz’s face. It shined through a window at the Bloomington Scottish Rite Temple into an otherwise dimly lit room.
It seemed insignificant upon shaking his hand, offering up the first question. Yet, as the interview took shape on this January 1995 day, prior to a St. Louis Cardinals Caravan event, the contrast of sun and shadows was telling.
For 15-20 minutes, Reitz spoke of a Major League career that was a mix of light and dark. A former slick-fielding third baseman and 1980 All-Star, he spent 11 years in the big leagues, eight with the Cardinals.
He was a Gold Glove winner in 1975 and twice set National League records for fewest errors by a third baseman with 150 or more games (nine in 1977, eight in 1980). His ability to suck up everything hit his way earned him the nickname, “The Zamboni.”
So yes, there was light.
Yet, as he talked of his career — what it was, what it might have been — there was sadness in his eyes, regret in his voice.
The Bloomington Scottish Rite Temple is now the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. Reitz, who was 43 then, is gone too soon at 69. His death was announced Thursday by his son, Brett, and the Cardinals.
Reitz told me that day, and many others in his post-playing life, that substance abuse — mainly alcohol — shortened his time in the Major Leagues by “several years.”
He reached the big leagues at 21, By 31, his days as an everyday player were over, though Reitz hung on in the minor leagues into his mid-30s.
“Going out at night, doing things you shouldn’t be doing, not getting the proper rest … your attitude changes,” he said. “You get into this, ‘Well, I don’t really care. I’m getting paid anyway. So what if I don’t get any hits today?’
“Before, when you’re thinking clearly, you have too much pride to go through a game without wanting to get a hit or win the ballgame.”
Reitz was no longer drinking by 1995, saying, “I never have any desire to do it again.”
“I don’t miss it. I don’t need it,” he said.
He was working in community service for Franklin County, Missouri, in addition to doing promotional work for the Cardinals. He spoke frequently at St. Louis-area schools and worked with adults who had been found guilty of driving under the influence.
The former Busch Stadium fan favorite was sharing his story, making a difference.
“It’s a problem for a lot of people, and I saw firsthand what happens,” Reitz said. “When I did (drink), I always ended up doing something stupid or getting into trouble. If I help at least one out of every hundred that comes in, I’m doing something good.”
It would be a stretch to call Reitz a boyhood “hero” or “idol.” He played on Cardinal teams with future Hall of Famers Lou Brock, Bob Gibson (through 1975) and Ted Simmons. But while he wasn’t the headliner, Reitz built a sort of cult following with his defensive wizardry and occasional hot bat.
Fans gravitated to him, especially those of us with lead feet. Reitz was a notoriously slow runner, which belied his quick reactions at third base. If there was a Slow Runners Club, the Kindreds — me, my brother — would be president and vice president.
A high school coach once suggested my home-to-first time be measured with a sun dial instead of a stopwatch.
Reitz was one of us. We loved that about him.
We didn’t know he was in a battle off the field. Nor did he, realizing after the fact he had a problem.
“When I played, there was a lot of beer in the locker room and a lot of substances going around,” Reitz said. “You think you’re invincible.”
Haven’t we all?
The triumph is in understanding you’re not. Eventually, Reitz did, and helped others understand it too. He was a cordial, interesting guy with a cautionary tale. That he shared it so openly and generously outweighed anything he did on a field.